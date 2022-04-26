Townhall’s Katie Pavlich and Guy Benson are out on patrol today with the Texas Department of Public Safety to show us what’s actually going on along the Texas-Mexico border and how agents are coping with the influx of illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande:

Good morning from the Rio Grande. Headed out with @TexasDPS1 for @townhallcom pic.twitter.com/R2IefMvTYn — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2022

According to law enforcement officials briefing Katie and Guy, Mexican cartels are making “$100 million PER WEEK” smuggline people into the United States:

“Brutal Mexican cartels are making $100 million PER WEEK on human smuggling and illegal immigration. They are highly organizing, with systems like wristbands to show payment to cross, and are enabled every hour by open border policies.”

Brutal Mexican cartels are making $100 million PER WEEK on human smuggling and illegal immigration. They are highly organizing, with systems like wristbands to show payment to cross, and are enabled every hour by open border polices. @townhallcom pic.twitter.com/2dYYQErq3E — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2022

And the $100 million figure is not a typo:

Texas law enforcement official who gave us this $ estimate had to repeat himself. Per *week* — and that’s based on last year’s information. This year will be worse, likely much worse. https://t.co/OuPY1wITUC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 26, 2022

Every wristband means an illegal immigrant paid a cartel member to smuggle them over and there are “countless landing spots” along the U.S. side of the border:

We are at one of countless landing spots on the US side of the Rio Grande. Wristbands are evidence of a vast human smuggling business dominated by drug cartels. It’s very organized & lucrative for criminals. Illegal immigrants shed bracelets upon entering the US. #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/PZTMybbqJM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 26, 2022

And it’s not just wristbands getting discarded:

Wild to see what people discard as they enter the US illegally. Currency. COVID tests. Identification. #BorderCrisis @townhallcom pic.twitter.com/eyVDpNSnga — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 26, 2022

Walls work? WHO KNEW!

“A privately-funded (!) wall along another stretch of the river. Officials tell us it’s a strong deterrent in this area, reducing crossings by 90%+ and funneling illegal immigrants elsewhere, making patrols more effective. WH repeated the ‘walls don’t work’ canard yesterday.”

A privately-funded (!) wall along another stretch of the river. Officials tell us it’s a strong deterrent in this area, reducing crossings by 90%+ and funneling illegal immigrants elsewhere, making patrols more effective. WH repeated the ‘walls don’t work’ canard yesterday. pic.twitter.com/umJVkCqnik — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 26, 2022

