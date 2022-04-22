President Biden’s Earth Day events today included this idea for keeping Brazil from cutting down rainforests. At least that’s what we think Biden’s saying here:

Joe Biden admits this idea might not be popular but, says "we should be paying the Brazilians not to cut down their forests" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 22, 2022

Biden: "What we should be doing is paying the Brazilians not to cut down their forests. We got to cut ours down. We got the benefit of it. We got these third world countries, not third world countries, some are, the industrial countries got to help. pic.twitter.com/aDJnemlQzZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 22, 2022

Wow, Biden’s staff really should have brought the bunny:

Where's the Easter Bunny when we need it, someone get grandpa @potus his meds. https://t.co/IypIys5XP5 — Paul L (@1NOnlyPharaoh) April 22, 2022

What the hell is he muttering now? Call the #EasterBunny https://t.co/DhxmJU7sP1 — Art4America (@Art4America) April 22, 2022

Maybe the Easter Bunny should have just gone ahead and delivered the speech for Biden.

In tomorrow’s news today: “Third World” countries accelerate deforestation in bid to get the US govt to pay them to stop. https://t.co/ed4tlDT5kM — Rhyen Staley (@DunedainRanger9) April 22, 2022

Yeah, there could be a few flaws in Biden’s brilliant eco-plan.

Biden language is challenging. What is he saying? Brazil should not cut their trees (with compensation) but we should cut our trees? Wha???? — Jackie (@jpusadow) April 22, 2022

Maybe we’ll have to wait for the White House transcript to clean that up a little bit so we know what Biden was talking about.

He’s right…that is insane! — Don Carter (@d1carter) April 22, 2022

Biden should be careful because if he were to send too much money to Brazil he might not have enough to send to Ukraine the next time around.

What in the french toast is he talking about???? https://t.co/6QWi5RSuNW — Abby Johnson *blue check* (@AbbyJohnson) April 22, 2022

All I heard was diarrhea….. wtf is he saying?? https://t.co/cdAKRRBBoX — Liz💫⭐️ (@americanqueen84) April 22, 2022

So glad the adults are back in charge. #81MillionVotes https://t.co/6E9rxW3Tdf — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) April 22, 2022

No mean tweets though!

