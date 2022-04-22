President Biden’s Earth Day events today included this idea for keeping Brazil from cutting down rainforests. At least that’s what we think Biden’s saying here:

Wow, Biden’s staff really should have brought the bunny:

Maybe the Easter Bunny should have just gone ahead and delivered the speech for Biden.

Yeah, there could be a few flaws in Biden’s brilliant eco-plan.

Maybe we’ll have to wait for the White House transcript to clean that up a little bit so we know what Biden was talking about.

Biden should be careful because if he were to send too much money to Brazil he might not have enough to send to Ukraine the next time around.

No mean tweets though!

***

