Let the record show that President Joe Biden thinks that Florida Republicans are making a huge mistake in going all-in on punishing Disney for throwing their lot in with a relative minority of radical leftist LGBTQ activists.

Maybe Florida Republicans are making a huge mistake. Maybe they’re not. It depends on whom you ask and what sort of mood you’re in, really.

One thing that’s really not up for debate, though, is that Joe Biden isn’t doing himself any favors by wading into the controversy, like he did last night during a Seattle fundraiser:

Biden condemns Florida GOP: "There’s nothing conservative about deciding you’re going to throw Disney out of its present posture because, Mickey Mouse? In fact, you think we should not be able to say, you know, ‘gay’? I mean, what’s going on here?" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 22, 2022

I think his last sentence probably is very honest. https://t.co/cCHZh9AH8w — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 22, 2022

“What’s going on here?” That is the million-dollar question.

the last line is a genuine question. https://t.co/urtlO3sAqI — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 22, 2022

It’s the question we ask ourselves every single time Joe Biden gets trotted out and starts talking.

Good to know that Biden is so well versed on the issues. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 22, 2022

so the twitter staffer briefs our president? — ? (@Old___City) April 22, 2022

It’s either that or Joe Biden is just out of his depth and has no idea what he’s talking about.

Or maybe it’s both. The latter is definitely true. In any case, conservatives or Republicans who support the Parental Rights in Education Law aren’t so much hung up on the word “gay” as they are hung up on the idea that the law’s most vocal opponents want teachers to be able to talk to students about sexuality and gender identity without any knowledge or input from parents. Actually, the law’s proponents aren’t hung up on the word “gay” at all. In part because “gay” never appeared in the text of the legislation.

A day after Barack Obama complains about disinformation, our president lies about the Florida bill. https://t.co/poKDuUgx03 — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) April 22, 2022

It’s not a lie if he believes it?

Has any reporter taken any politician to task that insists on misrepresenting what the bill even says? Would love to hear their reply. — tequilaking69 (@tequilaking691) April 22, 2022

No one seems to have taken Joe Biden to task over it. Even if they did, he wouldn’t remember.

Joe has no idea what day it is. https://t.co/MqKgP5dweA — Josh Arnold (@JoshDavidArnold) April 22, 2022

he has no clue https://t.co/AeYTLkbNrV — popcorn sutton (@popcornsutton3) April 22, 2022

Sweet Jesus. Joe Biden has no idea what’s going on. Like… none. https://t.co/wlTW8YEzjn — Jesse Pinkman’s Roomba (@corrcomm) April 22, 2022

"I mean, what's going on here?" A quote to define a presidency. https://t.co/Fc4nfmhCvJ — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) April 22, 2022

