Today is Earth Day, and President Biden marked the occasion by hopping in Air Force One for an approximately 5,000-mile round trip flight to Seattle where he served up warnings about the existential threat caused by burning fossil fuels.

The air smells cleaner already!

During Biden’s speech in Seattle, the president told everybody about his vision for a “climate-friendly” military. Yep, you read that correctly:

Biden says he is going to "spend billions of dollars" to make every vehicle in the U.S. military "climate friendly." pic.twitter.com/Co9hPqFct0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 22, 2022

What must the enemies of America be thinking right now?

That’s excited! Just what the military needed! Electric tanks in the middle of no where! — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 22, 2022

We will install charging stations in every war zone — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 22, 2022

Charging stations will have to be installed all over the world just in case.

I hope they have charging stations for all the tanks particularly as they’re deployed in some god forsaken part of the globe. — ireneps (@ireneps) April 22, 2022

Will the fighter jets be electric as well? If so Biden will need to make sure the recharging tankers are equipped with extra-long extension cords.

Here’s a clip that might make you wonder if Biden’s been taking speaking lessons from Kamala Harris:

BIDEN: "You know our natural wonders, uh, are uh, you know, inspired and the reflection inspires to take action." pic.twitter.com/zfoViwNrdU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 22, 2022

Talk about inspiring! Don’t worry everybody, all is well.

And it wouldn’t be a Biden speech without that strange “lean in and whisper” thing:

Remember Kamala Harris’ “fweedom” story? Here’s Biden’s “Mr. Pwesident” tale:

Biden tells a story about an interaction he had with a little girl: pic.twitter.com/zjCX8vWgoS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 22, 2022

Finally, the president who took an Earth Day flight on Air Force One from DC to Seattle and back wants us to know that he’s not driving his Corvette very much for environmental reasons:

BIDEN: "I have a '68 Corvette that does nothing but pollute the air, but I don't drive very much." pic.twitter.com/iHELx6RDwb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 22, 2022

You can’t make this stuff up.

