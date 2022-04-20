The inflation rate and gas prices continue to be incredibly high, but President Biden would like everybody to know he feels their pain and that none of it is his fault:

Was Putin also invading Ukraine when Biden was a kid? In any case, Biden and the White House continue to hope Americans believe it’s “Putin’s price hike”:

Does the White House really think anybody’s buying the “Putin’s price hikes” thing? Biden’s approval has only gone down since the WH started shoveling this BS, which would indicate nobody believes it.

If Biden wants to know what the problem is somebody should hand him a mirror.

Translation:

And that deflection of blame isn’t what we were promised:

Now Biden’s credo is “the buck stops way over there.”

Biden’s tweet and entire presidency are embarrassing.

***

