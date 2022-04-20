The inflation rate and gas prices continue to be incredibly high, but President Biden would like everybody to know he feels their pain and that none of it is his fault:

I know that families are still struggling with higher prices. I grew up in a family where if the price of gas went up, we felt it. Let’s be absolutely clear about why prices are high right now: COVID and Vladimir Putin. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 20, 2022

Was Putin also invading Ukraine when Biden was a kid? In any case, Biden and the White House continue to hope Americans believe it’s “Putin’s price hike”:

Obviously no one believes this to be true, so why are they saying it? https://t.co/vmO9l6OJfp — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 20, 2022

Does the White House really think anybody’s buying the “Putin’s price hikes” thing? Biden’s approval has only gone down since the WH started shoveling this BS, which would indicate nobody believes it.

Let’s be absolutely clear about why prices are high right now: YOU. — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 20, 2022

If Biden wants to know what the problem is somebody should hand him a mirror.

Translation:

I know that families are struggling and I want you to know… it’s not my fault. https://t.co/a6YWts2jtF — pat wise (@patwiselive) April 20, 2022

And that deflection of blame isn’t what we were promised:

How about this gem: https://t.co/WUkYmilzHe — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) April 20, 2022

Now Biden’s credo is “the buck stops way over there.”

When you took office, in the middle of COVID, the average per-gallon price of gas in the US was $2.39. Before Putin invaded, it was $3.53. It’s now $4.06. I understand presidents don’t have a magic wand on this issue, but your tweet is still embarrassing. https://t.co/OqIzWJFW3P https://t.co/arnwLEA29e — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 20, 2022

Biden’s tweet and entire presidency are embarrassing.

