A federal judge in Florida ruled that the Biden administration’s mask mandate for public transportation is unlawful, and the Justice Department is reportedly looking into challenging that ruling. One thing’s for certain now, and it’s that the Biden White House doesn’t want us to believe our own eyes and ears when it comes to the number of people who rejoiced after the judge’s ruling:

“Maybe some of it is because there was the video of people on planes — on one plane — taking off their masks. Public polling does not actually show that there is a universal view of getting of people getting rid of masks. That’s not what public polling shows.”
***

Psaki would also say that polling doesn’t show this administration has a dismal approval rating.

Psaki and the DC Dems like to believe that people outside the bubble are just as excited about mask mandates as they are.

It was like fact-checking in reverse. Psaki caught herself accidentally telling the truth and then had to walk it back to a lie.

The “fact-checkers” appear to be busy with, er, other things.

***

