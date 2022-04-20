A federal judge in Florida ruled that the Biden administration’s mask mandate for public transportation is unlawful, and the Justice Department is reportedly looking into challenging that ruling. One thing’s for certain now, and it’s that the Biden White House doesn’t want us to believe our own eyes and ears when it comes to the number of people who rejoiced after the judge’s ruling:

Jen Psaki claims that there was video of only "one plane" in which Americans cheered the drop of the travel mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/CYNzuTYDOl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 20, 2022

“Maybe some of it is because there was the video of people on planes — on one plane — taking off their masks. Public polling does not actually show that there is a universal view of getting of people getting rid of masks. That’s not what public polling shows.”

“Public polling does not actually show that their is a universal view [on] people getting rid of masks…” Really? Go ahead, run on that, I dare you… https://t.co/stTtytuCzC — Kevin Gordon (@HangtownReason) April 20, 2022

Psaki would also say that polling doesn’t show this administration has a dismal approval rating.

Here's a fundamental truth with @PressSec, the more she moves her hands, the more she's embellishing or playing fast and loose with the truth. The more she stammers the less she was able to memorize her crib notes. https://t.co/spyMjhzyDm — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) April 20, 2022

Good luck with this argument. Can cite whatever polls she wants, just look at the actual reactions and behaviors from people across the country and it’ll tell you how the public feels on forced masking. https://t.co/zG2lRAsDC6 — Evan Berryhill (@EvBerryhill) April 20, 2022

Psaki and the DC Dems like to believe that people outside the bubble are just as excited about mask mandates as they are.

😂😂😂 She knew there was more then one, that’s why she first said “planes” then she caught herself… https://t.co/28MIRAf9cy — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) April 20, 2022

It was like fact-checking in reverse. Psaki caught herself accidentally telling the truth and then had to walk it back to a lie.

Liar. I count at least 3-4 different planes each from different companies. https://t.co/hdAnQp69i1 — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) April 20, 2022

The freakout from these people over mask requirements being dropped, is really a sight to behold. (And I saw more than “just” one.) @PressSec https://t.co/EzVxjrGKdf — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) April 20, 2022

Oooh, better call the fact checkers, I know of at least 4 https://t.co/hRHPNJs5MO — Dsing (@Debsingletary1) April 20, 2022

The “fact-checkers” appear to be busy with, er, other things.

