You know, it’s sad enough that Jen Psaki will be taking her talents from the White House to the hallowed halls of MSNBC. But to see her have to choke back tears … well, it’s just too much.

Really, though. This is just too much:

Powerful moment as Jen Psaki fights back tears discussing the political attacks on LGBTQ children. pic.twitter.com/NDFZvdAcpH — Brian McBride (@BrianDMcBride) April 20, 2022

“This is an issue that makes me completely crazy.” Well, Jen, you’re right about that. And it’s something you have in common with a ton of lefties who care more about narratives than they do the truth, and definitely more than they care about what’s best for kids and parents.

Her pain is my pain. https://t.co/4ty10yKkD4 — Kathy 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🎶 (@OboeNix) April 20, 2022

You’re both pains. How ’bout that?

Please name one damn attack on gays? @BrianDMcBride do you have an example, do you have any facts to back up her BS fake crying? https://t.co/GJyKvq4FeZ — James Brown (@realJamesBrown1) April 20, 2022

No facts. Just feelz.

Being prevented from teaching other families’ kindergartners about transgenderism at taxpayer expense literally brings the highest reaches of the current Administration to tears. This is a totally normal state of affairs, obvi. https://t.co/0Sxb0kFbMW — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) April 20, 2022

Normal for the Democratic Party these days, unfortunately.

Preventing children from being rushed into potentially irreversible treatments is an “attack”. What a drama queen. https://t.co/YwKINMWzrH — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) April 20, 2022

Psaki can’t address the actual merits of the Florida education bill. She doesn’t even try, she just makes vague claims about bullying and then cries. Voters aren’t gonna buy this. https://t.co/om2QakKpTA — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) April 20, 2022

GP Not permitting teaching K-3 students in detail about sexual preferences and transgenderism is in no manner an attack on either LGBTQ children or free speech. https://t.co/63bAakqQaN — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 20, 2022

Nobody is "going after kids" except the people who are trying to teach them about topics they have no business learning about at a young age. https://t.co/epYzpsK6DP — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 20, 2022

Sorry to break it to Jen, but LGBTQ kids are totally and completely celebrated in this country. It's kids who are still innocent to these things, or whose parents want to guide their learning abt these things that are under attack. Crocodile tears for the win! https://t.co/U1fmqjFaT0 — The Atomic Mom (@theatomicmom) April 20, 2022

Toddlers not knowing how to masturbate give Jen Psaki the sads. https://t.co/8oGFhun8t4 — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) April 20, 2022

Crying over the idea that teachers can't indoctrinate kindergartners on sexuality and gender identity.

"Powerful" isn't exactly the word I'd use.

I think I'd go with something more along the lines of "sick". https://t.co/Ln5tEdWVl5 — hughhark (@hughhark1) April 20, 2022

“Sick” works. We will also accept “deranged,” “despicable,” and “disgusting.”

There are no attacks on children and this gaslighting is reprehensible, but also what Democrats do when the public is against them. https://t.co/8b78UxLELk — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 20, 2022

Brace for lots more before all is said and done.

