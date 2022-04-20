A federal judge in Florida has struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate on airplanes and other forms of public transportation. The Biden DOJ has of course said it will appeal that decision in an attempt to retain one of their last bastions of Covid-19 control over Americans.

Meanwhile, Democrat Nikki Fried is running for governor in Florida, and you can tell based on the tone of this tweet about the judge lifting the mask mandate:

Peace out to the TSA mask mandate, but also peace and respect to others, whether wearing a mask or not. pic.twitter.com/rqT9xPRsq6 — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) April 20, 2022

Fried’s tweet triggered some big-time backlash from the Left. Pass that popcorn.

Reading the comments of democrats turning on you gives me life. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 20, 2022

wow, decent tweet and she’s getting slaughtered in her mentions over it. https://t.co/NijAiLPMOf — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) April 20, 2022

Fried got swarmed and attacked by her own side.

For two years you’ve been telling us the anti maskers are killing us. Sounds like the internal polling data changed your mind. https://t.co/YpP9XNvQfd — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) April 20, 2022

Here’s a sampling of just the blue check triggering:

Do you have a child under 5? An ill family member? What about the rest of the people on that flight? A mask is such a small thing to protect the vulnerable, especially if you’re serious about leadership. This isn’t the flex you think it is. — Sarah Szczypinski (@sarahmanyzz) April 20, 2022

Hey Nikki, quick question: How is this you showing "peace and love" to the disabled and immunocompromised Floridians you're asking to vote for you? You know, the people who can no longer even CONSIDER traveling by air (even when necessary) because of the mask mandate repeal? — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) April 20, 2022

Commissioner Fried, countless physicians have expressed alarm in the past 24 hours over why a basic public health measure was nuked by one of the rare federal judges to be deemed "unqualified" by the ABA and this is your response. It's disappointing. I will not be donating again. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) April 20, 2022

The mandates are dropped because an unqualified activist judge went outside of her lane and declared it so, and you just accept it? Well, you narrowed down my vote to 2. Smh — Nicole Sandler (@nicolesandler) April 20, 2022

I'm also going to ask for a refund of my donation to your campaign. Peace out. ✌🏽 — Alexandra Halaby 🇵🇸 (@iskandrah) April 20, 2022

The backlash didn’t go unnoticed:

I'll read all your takes, but the mandates are dropped, vaccines are working, things are getting back to normal, and it's okay for a Democrat to say it — because we made it possible. I love y'all. 💜 — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) April 20, 2022

Who made it possible? A Trump-appointed federal judge from Florida, for starters.

***

