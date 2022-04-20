A federal judge in Florida has struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate on airplanes and other forms of public transportation. The Biden DOJ has of course said it will appeal that decision in an attempt to retain one of their last bastions of Covid-19 control over Americans.

Meanwhile, Democrat Nikki Fried is running for governor in Florida, and you can tell based on the tone of this tweet about the judge lifting the mask mandate:

Fried’s tweet triggered some big-time backlash from the Left. Pass that popcorn.

Trending

Fried got swarmed and attacked by her own side.

Here’s a sampling of just the blue check triggering:

The backlash didn’t go unnoticed:

Who made it possible? A Trump-appointed federal judge from Florida, for starters.

***

Related:

Nancy Pelosi just endorsed a ‘pro-life, pro-gun’ former Republican over Nikki Fried for Governor of Florida

Nikki Fried hates to dignify the rumors that there’s a sex tape out there

Christina Pushaw shares pics that tell ‘a tale of 2 press conferences’ (Ron DeSantis vs. Nikki Fried)

Jen Psaki defends mask mandates — and dismisses plane passengers gladly going maskless — only to be undercut by … Joe Biden

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19masksNikki Fried

Recommended Twitchy Video