It’s official!

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has endorsed former Republican Charlie Crist for Governor of Florida over Dem Florida Agriculture Commission and fellow woman, Nikki Fried:

I'm honored to receive the full support and endorsement of my colleague and friend, @SpeakerPelosi, as we work to build a Florida that truly works for all Floridians! pic.twitter.com/kqHgCsyA1k — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) April 18, 2022

What’s crazy here is that Pelosi said Crist, who was formerly pro-life, is the candidate to “be a champion for women’s reproductive rights”:

Hello, it’s Nancy Pelosi. I’m reaching out to personally ask you to support Charlie Crist’s campaign for governor of Florida. I’ve worked with Charlie for the past six years in Congress, and I’ve seen him fight for Floridians every single day. He always puts people first. He’ll be a champion for women’s reproductive rights, create opportunities for small business owners, and always show empathy and compassion for our working families. It’s a stark contrast to the current governor. Florida. You deserve better. We have an excellent chance to elect a Democratic governor in Florida. That’s why I’m asking you to join me in supporting Charlie. Rush a donation in today. And be sure to vote for Charlie Chris for governor. Thank you.

Just drop out Nikki. This is embarrassing:

Dems are just going to pretend like Crist wasn’t pro-life before?

DeSantis has signed into law an unconstitutional attack on women that strips away their reproductive freedom. Women should make decisions about their own bodies, not governors. I'd veto this bill and any attempt to restrict the right to choose. Full stop. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) April 14, 2022

Nikki Fried herself *used to* bring this up. Like when she shared this video with Crist bragging he’s “pro-life, pro-gun”:

We can't afford to dance around this primary any more. There's just too much at stake. We need to be working on the general now.https://t.co/aKtvIGzACZ — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) September 3, 2021

Anyway, way to stay positive!

FYI — I'm here to win the general. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) April 18, 2022

