The Biden State Department’s calls for international “inclusiveness” have been so inclusive that they’ve been asking the Taliban in Afghanistan to live up to their expectations. We can’t help but wonder if the Taliban will also be included in the State Dept’s Equity Action Plan that is currently in our “having solved all other problems” file:

Embedding equity in our foreign affairs work is a national security imperative. Our Equity Action Plan lays out how @StateDept will seek to ensure equity across U.S. foreign policy & assistance, public engagements & exchanges, grants, procurement, contracts, & consular services. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 14, 2022

Really? Oh well, at least we’re getting to hear about something other than his Spotify playlist.

Others at the State Dept. joined Blinken in promoting the new initiative, and it’s administration-wide:

Today, the @StateDept is proud to join more than 90 other U.S. federal agencies in releasing a historic Equity Action Plan! A U.S. foreign policy agenda rooted in equity and inclusion empowers every individual to achieve their full potential. https://t.co/AusYe19Qpt https://t.co/UeKt5yJza2 — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) April 14, 2022

We cannot build global equity if marginalized and vulnerable groups continue to be excluded. Our Equity Action Plan will make breaking down barriers to people’s full participation in economic, social, and civic life an even greater part of our work. https://t.co/pxENdDBuxF — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) April 14, 2022

Unbelievable.

still waiting for accountability for your botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. https://t.co/uC7zOlTQ5c — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 14, 2022

It’s been one year since President Biden’s promise of a “safe” Afghanistan withdrawal:

BIDEN ON AFGHANISTAN, ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: “We will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit. We’ll do it responsibly, deliberately, and safely.” pic.twitter.com/Fi2ohiHWJi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 14, 2022

Rest assured “accountability” will not be a part of the State Department’s Equity Action Plan, nor will solving any other number of major problems:

Crisis after crisis is unfolding around the world—many of which have been caused by the Biden administration— and what is the Biden admin focused on? Embedding wokeness into their foreign policy. https://t.co/v2Ia8c233z — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 14, 2022

Yep, we’re in the best of hands.

#Blinken This is why USA is so screwed under #JoeBiden , et al https://t.co/rJdpoY7Qzy — Fab Girl (@Fabgirl11) April 14, 2022

Does "embedding equity" call for negotiating with a terrorist regime in Tehran like your department is doing now? https://t.co/RaNboM6Rfb — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) April 14, 2022

For some reason, we’re guessing the answer to that question is “absolutely!”

***

Related:

U.S. State Dept. website gives a second reason to avoid traveling to Ukraine (in case the threat of a Russian invasion isn’t enough)

State Dept. spox says Biden admin has ‘pulled every lever available’ to get businesslike and professional Taliban to stop blocking flights

Recommended Twitchy Video