The Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan left the Taliban with tens of billions of dollars worth of U.S. weaponry, vehicles and equipment. Subsequently, a White House statement said the Taliban have been “businesslike and professional.” Additionally, the Biden administration said that $64 million in “humanitarian aid” would be sent to Afghanistan. And yet, the Taliban seem uncooperative.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that “every lever available” has been pulled and yet the Taliban aren’t being very helpful:

We’re assuming one of those levers was a “strongly-worded statement,” and still it apparently hasn’t been enough.

Yeah, what happened with all that?

It looks like it’s time for another Jen Psaki stern reminder that “the international community is watching” — that really seems to have helped (cue eye roll).

