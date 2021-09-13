The Biden administration has already left behind tens of billions of dollars worth of U.S. equipment and weapons in Afghanistan (not to mention an entire airbase), and now there’s some extra money going to that country that the State Department says is humanitarian aid:

Antony Blinken said this about the aid:

Trending

Does anybody think the money will “circumvent the Taliban”?

With the Biden administration in charge, what could go right?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanAntony Blinkenhumanitarian aidJoe BidenSamantha PowerTaliban