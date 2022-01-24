The U.S. State Department has ordered families of Embassy personnel in Ukraine to leave the country, and they’ve also warned citizens there that the American government won’t be in any position to help them evacuate.

However, the State Department’s website also lists a reason other than “possible Russian invasion” as a reason to avoid traveling to Ukraine:

Just imagine thinking “well, I was still planning on going to Ukraine even with the possibility of a Russian invasion, but COVID TOO? We’d better call off the trip.”

Gotta reserve some blame for Ron DeSantis as well.

