The U.S. State Department has ordered families of Embassy personnel in Ukraine to leave the country, and they’ve also warned citizens there that the American government won’t be in any position to help them evacuate.

However, the State Department’s website also lists a reason other than “possible Russian invasion” as a reason to avoid traveling to Ukraine:

State Department: do not travel to Ukraine due to imminent war… and COVID pic.twitter.com/mz4a2JGQyU — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 23, 2022

Just imagine thinking “well, I was still planning on going to Ukraine even with the possibility of a Russian invasion, but COVID TOO? We’d better call off the trip.”

Our country isn't run by serious people https://t.co/AzWLLXt0eV — 🌩Andrew🌩 (@AndrewDahDude) January 24, 2022

I can deal with the bullets and the bombs…but COVID — John Simpson (@jsimpsonDC) January 23, 2022

and COVID… State Department doesn't care if a country is overrun, just don't spread COVID… LUNACY https://t.co/DnzXl7mt2a — SWaE Stuttgart (@SWaE1970) January 23, 2022

🤡

It would be funny if this wasn’t all so messed up. https://t.co/o6OI0NCiVm — GuessWho (@AmicaIncongnita) January 23, 2022

If you are traveling to Ukraine this week, don’t forget your AK-47 and your N95 masks. https://t.co/oHma097lFn — Nilla Mano (@AlanMolin34) January 24, 2022

It's OK. The Russian Army is fully vaxxed and boosted. https://t.co/73HBBplZCk — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) January 24, 2022

Gotta reserve some blame for Ron DeSantis as well.

