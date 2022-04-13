During White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s briefing today she presented some more dizzying spin. When asked about all the walk backs the White House has done for many of the things Joe Biden has said, Psaki claimed the president likes to “shoot from the shoulder.” In other words, Psaki tried to explain why the words of a president don’t always matter, in spite of what Biden claimed when he was running for office.

But the economy was also a topic of discussion, and Psaki again was rehearsing for her upcoming MSNBC gig with this doozy that only flies inside the bubble:

PSAKI: "The world, also the country needs to see…how [Biden] is continuing to lead on the economy." pic.twitter.com/RG9eHY71Fk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 13, 2022

Oh, we’re seeing it, but Psaki just hopes her gaslighting will make people see something else. It isn’t.

And the White House would like everybody to believe all of that is due to “Putin’s Price Hikes™.”

Why they are laughing at us — CapturedbyKitties (@Wow_GiantKitty) April 13, 2022

They also really hope everybody’s stupid.

He's leading the economy- right over a cliff. https://t.co/dRCI8bikJQ — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@Rondo2) April 13, 2022

If by “lead” you mean unrelentingly and unabashedly destroying buying power of the average consumer/insane cost of living increases across the board/record inflation not seen for decades?!..yeah. He’s Definitely “leading.” https://t.co/2MHvn2pKRU — Fun Secured (@fun_secured) April 13, 2022

It should be legally required that Psaki can only claim that Biden’s “leading” on the economy if it’s accompanied by the most exaggerated finger quotes possible.

