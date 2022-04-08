Vice President Kamala Harris is considered a “close contact” for Covid-19, but yesterday she was spotted at the Senate confirmation vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson without a mask on:

Today there was an event outside the White House, and Harris was again seen with no mask on and gave Judge Jackson a hug.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about both days, and the White House press secretary explained the “science” behind Harris breaking with CDC guidelines:

The virus wouldn’t dare spread during such historic moments!

Another “rules for thee but not for me” doozy from the White House.

