Vice President Kamala Harris is considered a “close contact” for Covid-19, but yesterday she was spotted at the Senate confirmation vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson without a mask on:

Harris' office said yesterday she was in close contact w/ her comms director who tested positive for Covid

But she didn't wear her mask part of the time while presiding over the Senate today

CDC guidance for boosted ppl is wear a mask for 10 dayshttps://t.co/Zcx7ICxami pic.twitter.com/24NyyanvTt — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) April 7, 2022

Today there was an event outside the White House, and Harris was again seen with no mask on and gave Judge Jackson a hug.

Vice Pres. Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrate Jackson's historic Supreme Court confirmation at the White House. https://t.co/suW8EUsemt pic.twitter.com/JenXIPCLZR — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2022

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about both days, and the White House press secretary explained the “science” behind Harris breaking with CDC guidelines:

PSAKI: Kamala Harris "has been wearing a mask inside.” DOOCY: “She wasn’t wearing a mask yesterday at the Senate.” PSAKI: “She was playing an important role in confirming…the first black woman to the Supreme Court.” pic.twitter.com/ft1ZIktQy2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2022

The virus wouldn’t dare spread during such historic moments!

That’s how science works. — John J (@JohnJtheSane) April 8, 2022

Another “rules for thee but not for me” doozy from the White House.

***

Related:

Joe Biden lauds Ketanji Brown Jackson for triumphing over Senate GOP’s ‘verbal abuse [and] most vile baseless assertions and accusations’

Joe Biden recalls the time he spent traveling with Xi Jinping in the Himalayan foothills, though he seems skeptical it happened

Recommended Twitchy Video