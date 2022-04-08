This afternoon, President Joe Biden took a brief digression from praising Ketanji Brown Jackson for triumphing over some of “the most vile baseless assertions and accusations” he’s ever witnessed from Republican senators, and he told a heartwarming story from the days of his vice presidency, when he traveled 17,000 miles, including his time in the foothills of the Himalayas with Xi Jinping.

It’s a beautiful tale of two men out in nature, just bonding with one another.

Listen:

Truly, one of Joe Biden’s finest speeches. pic.twitter.com/e2SsBRqGAz — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 8, 2022

Wow. That’s truly a clip for the ages. But it’s missing the story!

Ah, here we are:

BIDEN: "I was in the the foothills of the Himalayas with Xi Jinping, traveling with him, that's when I traveled 17,000 miles when I was Vice President. I don't know that for a fact." pic.twitter.com/hoiGCUGckR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 8, 2022

Joe Biden doesn’t know for a fact that it actually happened, but it totally happened.

Joe Biden tells story not even he believes: "I was in the the foothills of the Himalayas with Xi Jinping, traveling with him, that's when I traveled 17,000 miles when I was Vice President. I don't know that for a fact." pic.twitter.com/gLiKwxd20o — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 8, 2022

Finally, we have something in common with Joe Biden! We don’t believe him, either.

We also can’t understand what the hell he’s saying to save our lives.

In all seriousness, though, when is someone going to step in and say, “You know what, Joe? You’ve managed to stick around a lot longer than we thought you could, but it’s time to retire to the ol’ Delaware beach house and play with your trains”? Where’s Jill? Anyone know where Jill is?

This is embarrassing and sad. At this point its exploitation for them to keep Biden in office any longer when he clearly is suffering mental health problems. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) April 8, 2022

