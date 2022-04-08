Yesterday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the Supreme Court, thus fulfilling Joe Biden’s campaign trail promise to nominate a Supreme Court Justice based solely on the criteria of race and sex.

It really does suck for soon-to-be Justice Jackson, because thanks to Joe Biden’s reliance on identity politics, she’ll always have an asterisk after her name. Like any other SCOTUS nominee, she deserved to be nominated on the basis of her constitutional beliefs and judicial record.

And speaking of her judicial record, President Biden brought that up today:

BIDEN: "What Judge Jackson was put through…was verbal abuse, the anger, with constant interruptions, the most vile baseless assertions and accusations." pic.twitter.com/tHLbDMzSgp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2022

What Judge Jackson was put through … was questions about her judicial record. Which, as it happens, is pretty relevant to the discussion when you’re talking to a potential Supreme Court Justice.

IRONY ALERT: Biden claims “what Judge [Ketanji Brown] Jackson was put through was well beyond” “painful and difficult,” but instead “verbal abuse, the anger, the constant interruptions, the most vile, baseless assertions and accusations.” pic.twitter.com/pggkIeVCn3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 8, 2022

Dammit, Joe.

Biden later adds that Jackson went through "harassment and attacks" that Dick Durbin had to put up with, but it resulted in three Republicans who "deserve enormous credit for setting aside partisanship" pic.twitter.com/aTzMyHIeLb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 8, 2022

He literally can’t help himself. He just … says things. Stupid things. Wrong things.

How dare anyone ask a judge about his/her…rulings? https://t.co/HnbRoZdaCU — Ryan 🌻 (@alwaysonoffense) April 8, 2022

Is Joe suggesting that Republican senators should’ve taken it easy on her and just accused her of being an alcoholic serial gang rapist or something mild like that?

Someone needs to send POTUS a VHS tape of the Kavabaugh Hearings — Mitch Roschelle (@Mitch_Roschelle) April 8, 2022

Was Joe Biden napping through the entirety of the confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh? Or Amy Coney Barrett?

Yes because being questioned about your judicial record is obviously harassment, whereas being smeared as a gang rapist, or colonizer for adopting black children, is completely acceptable. https://t.co/K2sfuwR9zs — Meara (@MillennialOther) April 8, 2022

We know for a fact that Joe was at least semi-conscious during the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings, because Joe was the one running the show.

Hey Joe, Clarence Thomas would like a word — Bert Baccala (@Bert_Baccala) April 8, 2022

Leader of the Clarence Thomas hearings (doubt he remembers) has gaslighting thoughts. https://t.co/SoO8xzoJbr — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) April 8, 2022

Whether or not Joe Biden remembers his role during the Thomas hearings or remembers the hearings for other Republican presidents’ SCOTUS nominees ultimately doesn’t matter. All that matters is that Joe Biden is a pathological liar and a shamelessly partisan garbage person.

