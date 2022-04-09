It all started when a blue check writer who lists his work as having been published in the Daily Beast, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone and other outlets, tweeted this claim yesterday:
I just ran into Andy Ngo at a bar in New Orleans. I politely told him he's a "garbage person." Lol
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) April 8, 2022
Journalist Andy Ngo says that, nope, he wasn’t the person Benson claims to have harassed:
Thor Benson, a white freelance writer, thought he found me & instead harassed a random Asian in New Orleans & made him leave a bar. Benson's followers said the man should've been assaulted. @TracyConnor @CorinneIOZO you okay w/your contributor doing this?https://t.co/4AGDpu3YQd pic.twitter.com/C1NBGxq9VQ
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 9, 2022
.@aaja, Thor Benson, a freelance contributor to @thedailybeast, @PopSci & others tried to racially profile me in public & instead ended up harassing a random Asian victim. Benson announced this proudly & his followers urged violence against the man. cc: @TracyConnor @CorinneIOZO pic.twitter.com/cf1lNuV7Bn
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 9, 2022
A senior editor of @Slate, Jordan Weissmann, was among those who liked Thor Benson's racist tweet announcing he had harassed a random Asian victim in New Orleans thinking it was me. @danathan, are these the values of your publication? #StopAsianHate
Read: https://t.co/J28KRdIJzD pic.twitter.com/7vxIPAXISF
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 9, 2022
Do their publications have values?
In any case, the writer in question was sticking to his story:
Would have been more convincing if you hadn't responded when I called you by your name
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) April 9, 2022
Ngo responded this way:
"Would have been more convincing if you hadn't responded when I called you by your name."@thedailybeast & @PopSci contributor Thor Benson has doubled down that the random Asian he harassed into leaving a bar on Thursday night was me. (It wasn't.) https://t.co/JjHmIja2pW pic.twitter.com/gkOnuEFsGF
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 9, 2022
Projection detected!
"Andy Ngo is the white supremacist" screams the guy chasing random Asians out of bars because I guess they all look the same.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 9, 2022
Irony so thick you could cut it with a spoon.
"If it wasn't you, why did you respond when I put my hands on you and insulted you" https://t.co/lB8ONNjw83
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 9, 2022
Number of people who would not have responded in any way: Zero.
You harassed a random Asian person.
Do they all look the same to you?
Racist.https://t.co/xhrGaHHfXr pic.twitter.com/XPRaQ16OnS
— Max (@MaxNordau) April 9, 2022
The left on free speech online: 'BUT BUT ONLINE HARASSMENT!!'
The left in real life: https://t.co/DZnxFqtMBn
— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@chadfelixg) April 9, 2022
He harassed the wrong Asian.. liberals are dumb af 🤣 https://t.co/U04i8daNNw
— SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) April 9, 2022
If it even happened at all.
10% chance Thor harassed a random Asian person.
89% chance he saw a random Asian person, thought this, then tweeted that he did it.
1% chance this actually happened. https://t.co/vxpDg1Pi61
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 9, 2022
***
