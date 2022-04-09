It all started when a blue check writer who lists his work as having been published in the Daily Beast, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone and other outlets, tweeted this claim yesterday:

Journalist Andy Ngo says that, nope, he wasn’t the person Benson claims to have harassed:

Trending

Do their publications have values?

In any case, the writer in question was sticking to his story:

Ngo responded this way:

Projection detected!

Irony so thick you could cut it with a spoon.

Number of people who would not have responded in any way: Zero.

If it even happened at all.

***

Related:

Twitter gave BS excuse for locking Andy Ngo out of his account — over a death threat email he purportedly received from someone else [screenshots]

Andy Ngo has the ‘thread of the year’ showing GoFundMe doesn’t seem to take issue with fundraising for leftist ‘occupations’

‘Sorry, NOT sorry’: Lefties are PISSED at Andy Ngo for telling the truth about Waukesha thug Darrell Brooks (especially Keith Olbermann and LOL)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy Ngo

Recommended Twitchy Video