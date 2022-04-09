It all started when a blue check writer who lists his work as having been published in the Daily Beast, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone and other outlets, tweeted this claim yesterday:

I just ran into Andy Ngo at a bar in New Orleans. I politely told him he's a "garbage person." Lol — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) April 8, 2022

Journalist Andy Ngo says that, nope, he wasn’t the person Benson claims to have harassed:

Thor Benson, a white freelance writer, thought he found me & instead harassed a random Asian in New Orleans & made him leave a bar. Benson's followers said the man should've been assaulted. @TracyConnor @CorinneIOZO you okay w/your contributor doing this?https://t.co/4AGDpu3YQd pic.twitter.com/C1NBGxq9VQ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 9, 2022

.@aaja, Thor Benson, a freelance contributor to @thedailybeast, @PopSci & others tried to racially profile me in public & instead ended up harassing a random Asian victim. Benson announced this proudly & his followers urged violence against the man. cc: @TracyConnor @CorinneIOZO pic.twitter.com/cf1lNuV7Bn — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 9, 2022

A senior editor of @Slate, Jordan Weissmann, was among those who liked Thor Benson's racist tweet announcing he had harassed a random Asian victim in New Orleans thinking it was me. @danathan, are these the values of your publication? #StopAsianHate Read: https://t.co/J28KRdIJzD pic.twitter.com/7vxIPAXISF — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 9, 2022

Do their publications have values?

In any case, the writer in question was sticking to his story:

Would have been more convincing if you hadn't responded when I called you by your name — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) April 9, 2022

Ngo responded this way:

"Would have been more convincing if you hadn't responded when I called you by your name."@thedailybeast & @PopSci contributor Thor Benson has doubled down that the random Asian he harassed into leaving a bar on Thursday night was me. (It wasn't.) https://t.co/JjHmIja2pW pic.twitter.com/gkOnuEFsGF — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 9, 2022

Projection detected!

"Andy Ngo is the white supremacist" screams the guy chasing random Asians out of bars because I guess they all look the same. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 9, 2022

Irony so thick you could cut it with a spoon.

"If it wasn't you, why did you respond when I put my hands on you and insulted you" https://t.co/lB8ONNjw83 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 9, 2022

Number of people who would not have responded in any way: Zero.

You harassed a random Asian person. Do they all look the same to you? Racist.https://t.co/xhrGaHHfXr pic.twitter.com/XPRaQ16OnS — Max (@MaxNordau) April 9, 2022

The left on free speech online: 'BUT BUT ONLINE HARASSMENT!!' The left in real life: https://t.co/DZnxFqtMBn — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@chadfelixg) April 9, 2022

He harassed the wrong Asian.. liberals are dumb af 🤣 https://t.co/U04i8daNNw — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) April 9, 2022

If it even happened at all.

10% chance Thor harassed a random Asian person. 89% chance he saw a random Asian person, thought this, then tweeted that he did it. 1% chance this actually happened. https://t.co/vxpDg1Pi61 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 9, 2022

***

Related:

Twitter gave BS excuse for locking Andy Ngo out of his account — over a death threat email he purportedly received from someone else [screenshots]

Andy Ngo has the ‘thread of the year’ showing GoFundMe doesn’t seem to take issue with fundraising for leftist ‘occupations’

‘Sorry, NOT sorry’: Lefties are PISSED at Andy Ngo for telling the truth about Waukesha thug Darrell Brooks (especially Keith Olbermann and LOL)

Recommended Twitchy Video