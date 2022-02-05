As we told you earlier, GoFundMe backpedaled after a lot of blowback and will now return money to Freedom Convoy donors without having to submit a request. GoFundMe had previously said that money from donors who didn’t request a refund would be distributed to other “credible charities.”

GoFundMe has said the Freedom Convoy is in violation of their terms because their “peaceful demonstration has become an occupation.”

Andy Ngo reminds us that GoFundMe didn’t seem to have a problem with allowing fundraising for left-wing activism on their platform:

.@gofundme supported & allowed fundraising for leftist occupations. They allowed the “PDX Protest Bail Fund” to raise nearly $1.4m for violent criminal suspects. The person behind that group (Katherine Belyea) is one of the Antifa who assaulted me in 2019 https://t.co/alI6Hbh3PY https://t.co/HBiHOuRiXU — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2022

The list goes on:

.@gofundme allows the campaign for violent Portland #Antifa member Alissa Azar to remain so she can raise cash after she was indicted on a felony & more. Her attack on people at a park was caught on video by Melissa Lewis, who has tried to scrub the video. https://t.co/PRRQcKf6aW pic.twitter.com/jfKHSctD4v — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2022

Far-left extremists occupied an entire hotel during the 2020 riots and raised hundreds of thousands on @GoFundMe: https://t.co/GMyl66w7Zh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2022

.@gofundme donated to Riot Kitchen, a Seattle antifa group that gave food to far-left rioters and occupiers in 2020 across state lines. https://t.co/aT5qMO0wuG — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2022

Unreal!

Just so we’re clear: If @gofundme agrees with your politics, they will let you raise money on their platform. Just have a look at the atrocious and outright criminal organizations @gofundme has allowed to use their platform. And yet they shut down the Canadian Truckers? https://t.co/dHfTiFHJCA — The Prophet: Sieged By Honking (@CzarsBurnerAcct) February 5, 2022

I've never needed to use @gofundme and now I never will — Brandon (@MEGAbrandon128) February 5, 2022

Enjoy the backlash, GoFundMe.

Recommended Twitchy Video