As we told you earlier, GoFundMe backpedaled after a lot of blowback and will now return money to Freedom Convoy donors without having to submit a request. GoFundMe had previously said that money from donors who didn’t request a refund would be distributed to other “credible charities.”

GoFundMe has said the Freedom Convoy is in violation of their terms because their “peaceful demonstration has become an occupation.”

Andy Ngo reminds us that GoFundMe didn’t seem to have a problem with allowing fundraising for left-wing activism on their platform:

The list goes on:

Enjoy the backlash, GoFundMe.

