Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was on “The View” today, so you just knew that no matter what the narratives would be nothing short of shameless. However, this appearance might have even exceeded our already low expectations:

Not only does Buttigieg want people to believe that the law will “kill kids,” but guess who’s also at least partial fault for high inflation and gas prices…

Can this BS possibly get more despicable? And it’s also been noted that don’t you dare say “groomers,” but Democrats can call those who supported the Parental Rights in Education law murderers all they want:

And yes indeed, the “outrage” only goes in one direction.

