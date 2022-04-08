Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was on “The View” today, so you just knew that no matter what the narratives would be nothing short of shameless. However, this appearance might have even exceeded our already low expectations:

Navarro: Do you agree that the Florida parents law will "kill kids?" Buttigieg: That's right. pic.twitter.com/VCYsyAgAr6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 8, 2022

Not only does Buttigieg want people to believe that the law will “kill kids,” but guess who’s also at least partial fault for high inflation and gas prices…

Pete Buttigieg says that prohibiting classroom instruction of sex and gender theory in kindergarten classes will “KILL KIDS.” Then he blames Ron DeSantis for inflation and gas prices. pic.twitter.com/t1VM0OR96L — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

Can this BS possibly get more despicable? And it’s also been noted that don’t you dare say “groomers,” but Democrats can call those who supported the Parental Rights in Education law murderers all they want:

"Groomers" is beyond the pale, but for top officials and the media "murderers" is a perfectly acceptable slur. https://t.co/2sFRT5StFW — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 8, 2022

Using the word murderers = 😁 Using the word groomer = 😡 https://t.co/K7Qf13izzB — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 8, 2022

There is a serious problem with political rhetoric on all sides, but the outrage only gets directed at one side. If you think it’s wrong to refer to bill opponents as pro-grooming, then you should be equally outraged about the smear that proponents want to kill kids. https://t.co/uArztoTd8v — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) April 8, 2022

And yes indeed, the “outrage” only goes in one direction.

