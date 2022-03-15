Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explained to all of us rubes that in order to reduce the national debt, the government needs to spend more money. While that doesn’t make any sense economically or intuitively, it must be true, because Nancy Pelosi would never BS us.

But if you still find yourself skeptical of what Nancy’s telling you, hopefully you’ll be a little more inclined to believe it if someone as knowledgeable and intellectually honest as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg backs her up:

Oh, OK!

Even Pete Buttigieg doesn’t look like he believes what Pete Buttigieg is saying.

Which is appropriate, because no one should believe what Pete Buttigieg is saying.

And what fun would that be?

And we’ve tried. Lord knows we’ve tried.

Honestly, we’d vote for a turd over any Dem right now.

