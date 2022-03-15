Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explained to all of us rubes that in order to reduce the national debt, the government needs to spend more money. While that doesn’t make any sense economically or intuitively, it must be true, because Nancy Pelosi would never BS us.

But if you still find yourself skeptical of what Nancy’s telling you, hopefully you’ll be a little more inclined to believe it if someone as knowledgeable and intellectually honest as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg backs her up:

Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Pelosi’s claim that spending reduces the national debt: “it is true” pic.twitter.com/xdo1zbJDp0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2022

Oh, OK!

Even Pete Buttigieg doesn’t look like he believes what Pete Buttigieg is saying.

Which is appropriate, because no one should believe what Pete Buttigieg is saying.

If increased government spending reduced the national debt, there would be no national debt. — Dennis Ellmaurer (@DennisEllmaurer) March 15, 2022

And what fun would that be?

This country is run by people with a profound ignorance of economics. https://t.co/LMViajvCnL — Braden Pace (@bradenpace) March 15, 2022

You can't fix this level of stupid. You simply can't. https://t.co/bmWZFJfCDQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 15, 2022

And we’ve tried. Lord knows we’ve tried.

Word salad…and yet again another administration official trying to mislead the populace by talking about the deficit knowing full well many will confuse it with the national debt. This is intentional and it's dishonest. @PeteButtigieg should be ashamed of his actions. https://t.co/k6ftxLTmRs — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) March 15, 2022

I would have respect for this administration if they were honest and showed one ounce of caring that the average American is in a tough financial spot here. Instead, they keep telling you that a turd is a bar of gold. https://t.co/N1wu0cCnfa — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 15, 2022

Honestly, we’d vote for a turd over any Dem right now.

***

