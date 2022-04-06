The strategy of “accuse others of that for which you are guilty” is alive and well, and the head of the Democratic National Committee demonstrated that on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show today:

DNC Chairman Jamie Harrison, on the GOP on Morning Joe this am: “It is a party built on fraud, fear and fascism. They don’t deserve to be in power.” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 6, 2022

* typo: DNC chair Jaime Harrison — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 6, 2022

Wait, the party that participated in getting the Hunter Biden laptop story suppressed to affect the outcome of the 2020 election, said a “winter of death” was coming and forced lockdowns on Americans in many parts of the country wants everybody to believe Republicans are the party of “fraud, fear and fascism”? Projection detected:

What projection. 🤡 world for sure. — Dee DeStefano (@DeeDeStefano) April 6, 2022

Classic projection by a democrat. — Ben Denison (@RAB88) April 6, 2022

Classic Projection — Judge Knot (@Judge_Knot) April 6, 2022

Big time!

Jamie Harrison spent $200 million and lost to Lindsay Graham by 10 points. https://t.co/5maGblOttQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 6, 2022

Hopefully the midterms turn out just as well for the Democrats as that particular race did for Harrison.

***

Related:

Big if true: DNC is targeting the GOP retreat in Florida with a four-figure ad buy

Biden makes sure DNC conference attendees know who ‘brought the economy back’

For some reason the DNC, Obama, Clinton & media aren’t doing any pearl-clutching over this report about redistricting affecting the midterms

‘Finally polled Arizona voters’: Try not to get run over by this Dem senator making distance from Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video