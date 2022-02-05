In recent months and years, Democrats including Barack Obama, Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton have warned that redistricting is a “threat do democracy”:

This is a real danger to our democracy. Republican gerrymandering means that bills not supported by the people (like the abortion ban in Texas) become law and majority rule becomes impossible. Demand a fair redistricting process. #NDRC https://t.co/eol2lUYVIt — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) October 5, 2021

From voter suppression to gerrymandering and foreign threats, American democracy is under assault. Tomorrow, I’ll talk solutions with @rweingarten, @EricHolder, @LeahGreenB, and more at an event from @ShankerInst, @AFTUnion, and @OnwardTogether. https://t.co/g37iqI6wEq — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 16, 2019

The DNC has also slammed “partisan gerrymandering”:

This is a disgraceful decision. Partisan gerrymandering is destructive to our democracy. https://t.co/xzlbvHG5FY — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 24, 2019

But for some reason we’re not going to see any Democrat/media hyperventilating about this:

The Cook Political Report now forecasts that House Democrats are on track for a narrow net gain of seats from redistricting nationwide, amid a cycle that has proven far more favorable to Democrats than many expected. @CookPolitical — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 5, 2022

Of course the media can be counted on to do their stuff for the Dems:

Because gerrymandering. And the media will let them get away with the staggering hypocrisy. https://t.co/cI4eAIXHOR — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 5, 2022

“Hack” indeed.

Was wondering why no one was clutching their pearls anymore about Democracy in Peril™️ due to partisan gerrymandering… https://t.co/JayVA6se6d — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) February 5, 2022

The Cook Political Report claims House Democrats will gain seats after there Democratic Favorability redistricting maps. Talk about cheating, power grab https://t.co/yE0FcsZdVf — SilverFoxMi (@SilverFoxMi) February 5, 2022

Dems only consider redistricting “cheating” if Republicans do it.

