The DNC winter meeting general session is taking place this weekend, and earlier Vice President Kamala Harris advised Democrats to keep reminding voters that they “got what they ordered.”

Then it was President Biden’s turn to rally the troops, and his message was for Dems to make sure they keep reminding voters that the party of shutdowns in ’20 and ’21 brought the economy back:

We’ll keep repeating it: Democrats brought our economy back. pic.twitter.com/gAho0Hmcfk — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 12, 2022

It seems rather telling that Biden & Harris are saying these things at the DNC meeting. They’re even having a tough time convincing their own people to buy into this level of gaslighting.

You can stop now. No one is believing it. https://t.co/JKhpYZBikM — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) March 12, 2022

Back to new inflationary heights … Great — simpleRepublican (@republicansim) March 12, 2022

Biden’s already made it abundantly clear that he’s sick and tired of the large segment of Americans who are too stupid to see what a great job he’s done.

