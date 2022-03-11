Joe Biden really needs to find a narrative and stick to it. Whose fault are skyrocketing U.S. gas prices? We’ve heard plenty of explanations. A recent favorite one of the White House’s is that it’s Vladimir Putin’s fault.

Well, looks like Vlad is getting a bit of a reprieve today. Because according to Joe Biden, the culprit behind our energy crisis is — drumroll, please! — the bankers on Wall Street:

President Biden: "There is an impediment to production in the United States and it's called the bankers on the Wall Street. This crisis in another indication of why we need to get off dependency on fossil fuels. […] It's about the future." https://t.co/hmSUw3QYJZ pic.twitter.com/4VWleT7OxB — The Hill (@thehill) March 11, 2022

There is indeed an impediment to energy production in the United States. And he’s standing at that podium right there.

For eff’s sake, Joe.

“Don’t blame our money printing or my exec orders restricting U.S. energy for soaring gas prices, blame OPEC — no, actually, blame Covid! — no, actually, blame Putin! — no, actually, blame Wall Street!” https://t.co/3qQ3oohxLM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 11, 2022

Wasn’t President Joe Biden supposed to symbolize a return of leadership to the White House? To the country? We could’ve sworn that’s what we were told, but so far all we’ve seen is constant buck-passing. The only time Joe Biden takes credit for anything is when something good happens despite his best efforts.

Nothing is ever this administrations fault. How embarrassing. — Mike Oxhard (@dangle888) March 11, 2022

We’re embarrassed, too. Embarrassed that anyone possibly could’ve thought that Joe Biden was cut out to be POTUS.

Hopefully at least some of the people who made that mistake will try to rectify it soon:

Dems are going to get DESTROYED in the midterms. The average voter sees right through this BS. — Justin van Sant (@justinvansant) March 11, 2022

