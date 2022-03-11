President Biden this morning called for ending permanent normal trade relations with Russia and said his administration seeks to put tariffs on Russian goods.

That could be breaking news for many, but “TikTok stars” might already know about it:

Wtf did I just read pic.twitter.com/aQj8Khau1Q — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 11, 2022

Hopefully knowing this helps everybody sleep better at night:

SCOOP: The Biden administration has been briefing dozens of TikTok stars about the war in Ukraine, I obtained audio of yesterday’s big briefing which shines light on how the administration is promoting their messaging w/ creators https://t.co/nTfFVlDYzI — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 11, 2022

National Security Council staffers and Jen Psaki briefed TikTok influencers about the U.S.’ strategic goals in Ukraine and answered questions on distributing aid, working w/ NATO and how the United States would react to a Russian use of nuclear weapons https://t.co/nTfFVlDYzI — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 11, 2022

“There’s a massive cultural and generational shift happening in media, and you have to have blinders on not to see it.” https://t.co/nTfFVlDYzI — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 11, 2022

The White House director of digital strategy explained it this way:

An astonishing amount of people are learning about the invasion of Ukraine through digital creators who have begun to cover it. We take that really seriously, and are working to make sure those creators have the ability to have their q's answered. https://t.co/qVrsO2fUzO — Rob Flaherty (@RFlaherty46) March 11, 2022

This video has like 19 million videos on TikTok (not even counting Youtube/Twitter). That's…11x the avg viewers of the top cable network in Feb. Just because its not a person at a desk on TV doesn't mean its not info people are trusting about the world. https://t.co/ElGybJXQlf — Rob Flaherty (@RFlaherty46) March 11, 2022

Taking the whizbang strategery whatever out of it….others are certainly contesting the space! https://t.co/Cp3K0e1SGN — Rob Flaherty (@RFlaherty46) March 11, 2022

so anyway. think of comms as a print and tv thing at your peril. — Rob Flaherty (@RFlaherty46) March 11, 2022

You can’t make this stuff up.

if only you guys cared as much about Americans struggling to afford gas as you did about influencers on a Chinese app https://t.co/mvYaNLfv6t — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 11, 2022

No kidding!

Ukraine: Please give us aid. Russia is invading us and we desperately need help. Biden WH: we’re actually gonna have this guy make some more videos on a Chinese app https://t.co/4NjLQK6dwa pic.twitter.com/lZruPwQGAD — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 11, 2022

I feel so safe and secure now! — Veronica Gaddy (@verc33) March 11, 2022

From the sound of Kamala Harris’ speeches overseas, somebody at the White House should first brief the VP about what’s going on before talking to “TikTok stars.”

hashtag diplomacy has been replaced with TikTok Dance diplomacy — SophisticatedVaccinatedProcrastinated (@WarDamnGunners) March 11, 2022

Everybody relax! We’re in the best of hands.

Dear god if we see that dude with the nails again I’m gonna lose it 😭 — D-Walsh (@DannyDubbb) March 11, 2022

New way of spreading propaganda smh https://t.co/lUWSdFo1rf — ʟᴀ ᴊᴇғᴇ (@izwanf7) March 11, 2022

And you can bet the ranch that the White House’s briefings for TikTok stars include plenty of spin about Putin being completely responsible for high gas prices, inflation and many other problems.

