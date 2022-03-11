President Biden this morning called for ending permanent normal trade relations with Russia and said his administration seeks to put tariffs on Russian goods.

That could be breaking news for many, but “TikTok stars” might already know about it:

Hopefully knowing this helps everybody sleep better at night:

The White House director of digital strategy explained it this way:

You can’t make this stuff up.

No kidding!

From the sound of Kamala Harris’ speeches overseas, somebody at the White House should first brief the VP about what’s going on before talking to “TikTok stars.”

Everybody relax! We’re in the best of hands.

And you can bet the ranch that the White House’s briefings for TikTok stars include plenty of spin about Putin being completely responsible for high gas prices, inflation and many other problems.

