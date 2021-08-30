Over the weekend, a U.S. drone strike against ISIS-K in Kabul reportedly killed innocent civilians, including children.

Family members said 10 people, including seven children, were killed by a U.S. drone strike in Kabul on Sunday. “At first I thought it was the Taliban,” one survivor said. “But the Americans themselves did it.” https://t.co/R0EzvPAgJg — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 30, 2021

Whoops! Guess maybe we can’t take the Taliban’s word on who to kill after all.

This is all going about as well as it could possibly go. Maybe the White House can make another video for the ‘gram or something. Remember this one?

The White House hired another influencer to promote vaccines pic.twitter.com/LK7JOOcGz1 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 9, 2021

Celebrated tweeter and all-around giver @assliken can even help them get started:

"looks like we bombed a bunch of kids instead of ISIS, should I take a message?" pic.twitter.com/YojNP9lWrU — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) August 30, 2021

Here’s a screenshot, just in case Twitter’s suspension finger gets itchy again:

It’s perfect, isn’t it? Infuriating, too, when you stop and think about it. But perfect.

This is exactly why you don't have a White House influencer strategy. https://t.co/h1x4zBF2lb — Foster (@foster_type) August 30, 2021

Among other reasons.