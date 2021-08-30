Over the weekend, a U.S. drone strike against ISIS-K in Kabul reportedly killed innocent civilians, including children.

Whoops! Guess maybe we can’t take the Taliban’s word on who to kill after all.

This is all going about as well as it could possibly go. Maybe the White House can make another video for the ‘gram or something. Remember this one?

Celebrated tweeter and all-around giver @assliken can even help them get started:

Here’s a screenshot, just in case Twitter’s suspension finger gets itchy again:

It’s perfect, isn’t it? Infuriating, too, when you stop and think about it. But perfect.

Among other reasons.

Tags: @asslikenAfghanistandrone strikeinfluencerskabulsocial mediavideo