The U.S. carried out a “defensive airstrike via drone” in Kabul earlier today that allegedly took out a suspected ISIS-K car bomb:

But there are reports of civilian casualties from the blast:

More from CNN:

The Afghan Health Ministry told ABC News that 6 civilians were killed, including 4 children:

Apparently, U.S. officials saw two people that determined to be ISIS terrorists loading the car with “what appeared to be explosives” and it was the secondary explosion that caused the possible civilian casualties:

Local journo Muslim Shirzad shared the names of the reported victims (he’s saying 9 were killed):

He also shared video that he says is of the aftermath of the attack (Warning: Graphic footage):

The Pentagon is now investigating:

***

