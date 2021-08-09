The Biden White House’s videos trying to promote vaccinations have reached a new level of WTF:

The White House hired another influencer to promote vaccines pic.twitter.com/LK7JOOcGz1 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 9, 2021

Yep. That’s a real video shot in the White House as a part of the Biden initiative to have “influencers” promote getting vaccinated.

This is pretty much a tacit admission on the behalf of the Biden administration that the people who aren't getting vaxxed aren't Republicans, because this isn't meant to appeal to the Right. https://t.co/ZKTPgyYKNI — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 9, 2021

Good point.

I’m 100% positive that this video will not influence anyone to get the vaccine at all. LOL pic.twitter.com/sPrsOefMwC — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) August 9, 2021

0 people will be convince to get vaccinated because of this.https://t.co/ko4oRd069G — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) August 9, 2021

If anything it might convince people to click the heck away from the video as fast as possible.

Great to have the adults back. https://t.co/XtpZZuiVlv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2021

The trivialization of getting a Wuhan coronavirus vaccine, a private medical decision, has been absolutely enraging. From donuts to this. Does this answer any questions about hesitancy? Concerns? Nope. https://t.co/jwN8s4PKEZ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 9, 2021

Wow, couldn't have come up with anything more cringy than this farce? — Farmer Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) August 9, 2021

I completely agree! Marketing wise they are actually doing the opposite…lol — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) August 9, 2021

Your tax dollars at work!

Apparently I was wrong when I said celebs singing "Imagine" was the most cringe video ever; this is somehow worse https://t.co/vkPys7hiFs — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) August 9, 2021

Everyone, please get vaccinated so we don’t have see anymore of this cringe. That was hard to watch. — Christopher Moltisanti Pump Master (@averagedude69) August 9, 2021

The only influencer Trump allowed in the White House pic.twitter.com/hJtoUrnhix — Young Conservatives of Texas (@yct) August 9, 2021

These…these are the people we were told would be bringing maturity and dignity back to the White House. https://t.co/B84tDSiqMr — Brad Slager – Gold Medal Loser in the Keg Toss (@MartiniShark) August 9, 2021

At this point there is nothing left but to conclude the White House does not actually want to encourage more vaccinations. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 9, 2021

What the hell did I just watch? https://t.co/EjzSYA4fM9 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) August 9, 2021

Influence to do what?

Jump off a cliff? https://t.co/0r6I3Z3QL8 — *Josef Stolen Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) August 9, 2021

No more mean tweets!! pic.twitter.com/TzdB34YSm1 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 9, 2021

In the news today: the White House is hiring influencers to help spur vaccine adoption.

Also in the news: The % of surveyed Americans identifying as vaccinated dropped 5% to avoid being associated this embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/1vu0gs63sl — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 9, 2021

Go get the vaccine so they'll stop posting cringe https://t.co/RWFmXrEJcL — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) August 9, 2021

wait okay I’ve figured this out, it’s like a hostage situation and if you get vaxxed they’ll stop doing this https://t.co/S83wvoxYPG — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 9, 2021

Something tells me that they still wouldn’t stop.