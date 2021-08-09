The Biden White House’s videos trying to promote vaccinations have reached a new level of WTF:
The White House hired another influencer to promote vaccines pic.twitter.com/LK7JOOcGz1
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 9, 2021
Yep. That’s a real video shot in the White House as a part of the Biden initiative to have “influencers” promote getting vaccinated.
This is pretty much a tacit admission on the behalf of the Biden administration that the people who aren't getting vaxxed aren't Republicans, because this isn't meant to appeal to the Right. https://t.co/ZKTPgyYKNI
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 9, 2021
Good point.
I’m 100% positive that this video will not influence anyone to get the vaccine at all. LOL pic.twitter.com/sPrsOefMwC
— Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) August 9, 2021
0 people will be convince to get vaccinated because of this.https://t.co/ko4oRd069G
— Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) August 9, 2021
If anything it might convince people to click the heck away from the video as fast as possible.
Great to have the adults back. https://t.co/XtpZZuiVlv
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2021
Yup. We're doomed. https://t.co/4J2pRrjk6m
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 9, 2021
The trivialization of getting a Wuhan coronavirus vaccine, a private medical decision, has been absolutely enraging. From donuts to this. Does this answer any questions about hesitancy? Concerns? Nope. https://t.co/jwN8s4PKEZ
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 9, 2021
Wow, couldn't have come up with anything more cringy than this farce?
— Farmer Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) August 9, 2021
I completely agree! Marketing wise they are actually doing the opposite…lol
— Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) August 9, 2021
Your tax dollars at work!
Apparently I was wrong when I said celebs singing "Imagine" was the most cringe video ever; this is somehow worse https://t.co/vkPys7hiFs
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) August 9, 2021
Everyone, please get vaccinated so we don’t have see anymore of this cringe. That was hard to watch.
— Christopher Moltisanti Pump Master (@averagedude69) August 9, 2021
The only influencer Trump allowed in the White House pic.twitter.com/hJtoUrnhix
— Young Conservatives of Texas (@yct) August 9, 2021
These…these are the people we were told would be bringing maturity and dignity back to the White House. https://t.co/B84tDSiqMr
— Brad Slager – Gold Medal Loser in the Keg Toss (@MartiniShark) August 9, 2021
I … I got nothin'. https://t.co/WyDCVfsTnR
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 9, 2021
At this point there is nothing left but to conclude the White House does not actually want to encourage more vaccinations.
— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 9, 2021
What the hell did I just watch? https://t.co/EjzSYA4fM9
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) August 9, 2021
Influence to do what?
Jump off a cliff? https://t.co/0r6I3Z3QL8
— *Josef Stolen Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) August 9, 2021
No more mean tweets!! pic.twitter.com/TzdB34YSm1
— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 9, 2021
In the news today: the White House is hiring influencers to help spur vaccine adoption.
Also in the news: The % of surveyed Americans identifying as vaccinated dropped 5% to avoid being associated this embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/1vu0gs63sl
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 9, 2021
Go get the vaccine so they'll stop posting cringe https://t.co/RWFmXrEJcL
— Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) August 9, 2021
wait okay I’ve figured this out, it’s like a hostage situation and if you get vaxxed they’ll stop doing this https://t.co/S83wvoxYPG
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 9, 2021
Something tells me that they still wouldn’t stop.