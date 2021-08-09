As we told you earlier, a video recorded at the White House as part of their “get vaccinated” initiative could have the opposite effect on many:

The White House hired another influencer to promote vaccines pic.twitter.com/LK7JOOcGz1 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 9, 2021

The House Judiciary GOP shared the video and preceded it with just three words:

White House press assistant Angela Perez actually thanked the Republicans:

Thank you @JudiciaryGOP for lifting our WH video encouraging youth vaccinations with @BennyDRAMA7! https://t.co/VhgmRXOhXs — Angela Perez (@ADCPerez46) August 9, 2021

It might have better just to have tweeted nothing, because there’s really no saving it:

Interesting choice to try and get African Americans, and conservatives vaccinated. — Kenny5Alive 🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@kenny5alive) August 9, 2021

Weird choice to be pushed out by the Dems who claim the vaccine hesitancy is mostly Trump-supporting Republicans, right?

This is nothing to be proud about. Thank you for showing your colors. Trigger warning. — Kambree (@KamVTV) August 9, 2021

This video will do absolutely nothing to convince people to get vaccinated… yet here you are claiming credit for it. Nice job 👍🏼 — RaMpAgE rEbEkAh (@RichBeeker) August 9, 2021

This isn’t something to be proud of, Angela. Its embarrassing. https://t.co/aeiBo9TaNQ — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 9, 2021

Just take the L https://t.co/JpovEJePh5 — Eli Stein (@Fight_Back_NYC) August 9, 2021

And besides, according to President Biden…

350 million people have already been vaccinated. — Kenny5Alive 🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@kenny5alive) August 9, 2021

That’s what Biden said the other day… TWICE.