Tan-suit-clad Joe Biden didn’t take any questions at his presser late this morning.

Joe Biden doesn't take a single question. pic.twitter.com/mGBsbxJxeG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 6, 2021

And that’s a shame, because a lot of us are asking a pretty important question right now: is Joe Biden all right? Because he doesn’t seem all right:

Joe Biden falsely says that 350 million Americans have already been vaccinated. It's actually around 166 million and 349 million *shots* — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 6, 2021

Watch:

It’s actually the entire U.S. population and then some.

“We’re doin’ fine!”

Guess so!

We’re doin’ fine, Joe. Wish we could say the same for you right now.

best part is he looked down at his notes to make sure he got it right… and still didn't 🤣 https://t.co/BbSq8Mm3vs — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 6, 2021

He's reading from notes! How can he get this wrong? https://t.co/gNlzAtseSK — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 6, 2021

How can he get it wrong twice?

Really inspires confidence in Joe Biden.

Just a stutter.