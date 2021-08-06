Tan-suit-clad Joe Biden didn’t take any questions at his presser late this morning.

And that’s a shame, because a lot of us are asking a pretty important question right now: is Joe Biden all right? Because he doesn’t seem all right:

Watch:

It’s actually the entire U.S. population and then some.

“We’re doin’ fine!”

Guess so!

We’re doin’ fine, Joe. Wish we could say the same for you right now.

How can he get it wrong twice?

Really inspires confidence in Joe Biden.

Just a stutter.

