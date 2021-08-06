Americans were greeted with a familiar sight today. Or, rather, a familiar suit:

Joe Biden is wearing a tan suit. pic.twitter.com/AT5AVoStik â€” andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) August 6, 2021

President Biden is wearing a tan suit. So. pic.twitter.com/fQ4gESj8wy â€” Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 6, 2021

Stop the presses!

Justin Hart jokes, but recall what the media did with the tan suit when Barack Obama wore it. They made it sound like conservatives were genuinely outraged by it, and they framed it as Barack Obamaâ€™s biggest scandal. Hell, they still frame it that way.

If the media keep drawing attention to Joe Bidenâ€™s tan suit, maybe it will distract the rest of us from Bidenâ€™s actual scandals. Like the unconstitutional eviction moratorium extension, for example.

insert <this is joe biden's only scandal> take here pic.twitter.com/xeYZ0AWOHX â€” Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 6, 2021

Focus on the tan suit, people! Pay no attention to the corruption of the man wearing it.