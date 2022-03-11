We understand the instinct not to pick on the elderly. They’re old! They’re confused!

But sometimes, old people are just old jerkwads. And when that’s the case, they absolutely deserve to get picked on. So we’re going to pick on Joe Biden today. Because if any old jerkwad deserves to get picked on today, it’s Joe Biden.

Because, well, he’s an old jerkwad:

Biden brags about the economy, then says: “The American people just trying to stay above water don’t understand this” pic.twitter.com/RqNuTIt8F9 — Jewish Patriot 🚛 (@MAGAJew2) March 11, 2022

How many people do you suppose it took to craft a winning message like that?

You're all too poor to understand how good you have it. https://t.co/t91A8Hb8iM — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 11, 2022

You’re also too stupid to understand what causes inflation. At least according to our brilliant man-of-the-people president.

Biden: Me spending more than $6T in less than a year & funding it w/ money printing “didn’t cause inflation” pic.twitter.com/mIHAdU5a61 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 11, 2022

Honestly, Joe’s sick and tired of people blaming the government for inflation:

BIDEN: “I’m sick of this stuff … The American people think the reason for inflation is the government spending more money. Simply. Not. True." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 11, 2022

Get a load of this guy:

Biden: "I'm sick of this stuff … the American people think the reason for inflation is government spending more money. Simply not true!" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Xak7CKTjFs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2022

Our bucks are losing value every second, but he just keeps passing them.

Joe Biden has some printouts from the New York Times to read and prove he’s not responsible for inflation pic.twitter.com/xqAIhzYKOw — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 11, 2022

Forget it; he’s rolling.

“Democrats didn’t cause this problem. Vladimir Putin did,” says Biden about inflation. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 11, 2022

“The second big reason for inflation is Vladimir Putin,” Biden says. “From the moment he put his over 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, the price of gasoline in January went up 75 cents.” pic.twitter.com/YHJ3pfda3s — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 11, 2022

That’s not inflation. That’s just a price increase due to supply. Holy hell he’s clueless https://t.co/5JBFvOOB80 — Sunny McSunnyface 🇺🇦 🌻 (@sunnyright) March 11, 2022

And don’t forget about the Wall Street bankers, of course. What with their holding up domestic oil production.

Joe needs to go.

This is embarrassing https://t.co/efolaYBnqz — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) March 11, 2022

We might feel sorry for him if he weren’t such a shameless liar. Senile as he may be, his mind hasn’t turned completely to Jell-O just yet and there’s no way he doesn’t have brief moments of lucidity in which he knows full well that he’s lying to us through his lying little teeth.

Literally what it is https://t.co/6dspE1H1MB — Sunny McSunnyface 🇺🇦 🌻 (@sunnyright) March 11, 2022

So this thing went right off the rails, huh? https://t.co/aCdrzq1Lq2 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 11, 2022

Was it ever on the rails to begin with? Not since before he was sworn in, at least.

"I'm sick and tired of the American people not believing my bulls**t." The polls are clearly getting to him. https://t.co/PZcF4HmHzv — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 11, 2022

Our senile president is disappointed in us https://t.co/t053CKKYkF — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 11, 2022

We can’t say we’re disappointed in our senile president. He’s pretty much turning out to be exactly the president we believed he would be.

Congratulations, Joe Biden, on living down to our worst expectations.

