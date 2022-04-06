About a month ago, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that masks would continue to be required for children under the age of five. All this is happening while Adams is going to run ads in Florida encouraging people in that state to move to New York City, a place “where you can say whatever you want” (with the obvious exception of “unmask our kids”).

Mayor Adams was asked recently to describe the “science” behind forcing kids to continue to mask up in schools, and this was his answer:

When @DanaBashCNN asks @NYCMayor on @CNNplus why is NYC the only city in the world masking toddlers while ZERO of them are currently hospitalized because of Covid, all he has to say is that’s because there is only city on the globe like NYC. Now how is that science ? pic.twitter.com/bMLcN8v4Br — Maria (@Maria34988158) April 6, 2022

How’s this for “science”?

Q: There are zero pediatric Covid cases in our hospitals right now. Why are we the only city in the world to be masking toddlers? A: Because we are the only city on the globe like New York City. There is no other city like New York City. If we gauge our reactions and behaviors based on other cities, we will make a big mistake.

Maybe Dr. Fauci would agree, but otherwise that’s gobbledygook.

Eric Adams is officially terrible. I still appreciate he isn't an anti-police lunatic but toddler masking is a generational crime and I regret that this man is the mayor https://t.co/VxZZvwCfN9 — Maxwell Meyer (@mualphaxi) April 6, 2022

People who had their fingers crossed that Adams’ mayoral tenure would be less crazy than Bill de Blasio’s are starting to lose hope.

