About a month ago, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that masks would continue to be required for children under the age of five. All this is happening while Adams is going to run ads in Florida encouraging people in that state to move to New York City, a place “where you can say whatever you want” (with the obvious exception of “unmask our kids”).

Mayor Adams was asked recently to describe the “science” behind forcing kids to continue to mask up in schools, and this was his answer:

How’s this for “science”?

Q: There are zero pediatric Covid cases in our hospitals right now. Why are we the only city in the world to be masking toddlers?

A: Because we are the only city on the globe like New York City. There is no other city like New York City. If we gauge our reactions and behaviors based on other cities, we will make a big mistake.

Maybe Dr. Fauci would agree, but otherwise that’s gobbledygook.

People who had their fingers crossed that Adams’ mayoral tenure would be less crazy than Bill de Blasio’s are starting to lose hope.

***

