Florida’s economy did just fine all through the pandemic as people fled lockdown states for more welcoming and warmer climes. The Florida economy is about to get another influx of spending from out of state in the form of ads attempting to convince people to most to New York:

BREAKING: @NYCMayor announces a new digital billboard campaign in five Florida markets denouncing the hateful #DontSayGay law and inviting Floridians to move to New York. https://t.co/kPB7J7vJoU pic.twitter.com/1Dqbxmzqjo — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 4, 2022

Eric Adams says that NYC is putting up ads in Florida to try to convince gay residents to move to New York pic.twitter.com/GE3ZReHLQY — Jewish Patriot 🇺🇸 (@MAGAJew2) April 4, 2022

First of all, this point of order is always called for:

This may surprise you, but the bill doesn’t actually ban anyone from saying “gay” — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) April 4, 2022

It doesn’t, but as everybody can see the narrative has taken off (with help from the media of course).

Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw actually welcomes the NYC mayor’s ad campaign in Florida:

The Mayor of NYC is doing us a huge favor! https://t.co/fOTuAhyHyG — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 4, 2022

Not surprising that the same mayor who forces 2-4 year olds to cover their faces all day is also apparently a proponent of gender theory for 5-9 year olds. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 4, 2022

And that’s the same mayor who wants everybody to believe that DeSantis is the one who doesn’t like kids?

See this @ChristinaPushaw? What do you think lol — Mister Toldya (@andItoldyaso) April 4, 2022

Anyone who would move to New York because they're upset over Florida's commitment to parental rights or child protection is someone we are better off without. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 4, 2022

Bingo.

If anyone is so opposed to @GovRonDeSantis defending parental rights that they leave for a crime-ridden dystopia, Florida will be better off without them. Countless NYers have moved here since the pandemic. I doubt many will leave due to our lack of K-3 gender theory instruction. pic.twitter.com/TUBGQ7O7QO — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 4, 2022

Mayor Adams spending New Yorker tax dollars in Florida to attempt to lure people from Florida back to his city isn’t expected to sway many.

Spending 💰on billboards in Florida instead of cleaning their streets. Smart! — Dustin Snipes (@DSnipesNole) April 4, 2022

Priorities!

I can see the billboard now: come to a state with higher rent, more traffic, higher gas prices, higher energy costs, higher taxes, and higher crime if you are gay! It practically sells itself. — Matt Kadish – SaltyNerd.com (@MatthewKadish) April 4, 2022

All based on lies about the Parental Rights in Education law. Good luck with that, Mayor Adams.

I LOVE THIS! Get the lefties out of FL! https://t.co/RrfOoWuNYW — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 4, 2022

He's not even a year into his term and he's now resorting to promotional campaigns designed by woke middle schoolers. https://t.co/GonvHfG5x6 — Senator Phil A. Buster (@FenkelSchaefer) April 4, 2022

Those who were hoping NYC would be any different with Bill de Blasio out of office might be getting increasingly disappointed.

