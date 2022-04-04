On Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city would be paying to run ads in Florida encouraging residents there who are unhappy with what Democrats (and the media) have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law (it’s actually called the Parental Rights in Education” law and the word “gay” appears nowhere in the legislation) to move to New York.

The NYC mayor’s office encouraged Floridians to “come to the city where you can say whatever you want”:

BREAKING: @NYCMayor announces a new digital billboard campaign in five Florida markets denouncing the hateful #DontSayGay law and inviting Floridians to move to New York. https://t.co/kPB7J7vJoU pic.twitter.com/1Dqbxmzqjo — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 4, 2022

As it turns out, according to the New York Post, you can’t exactly say whatever you want in NYC — especially if it challenges a mayoral edict:

Angry mom who confronted Adams on toddler mask mandate fired from city job https://t.co/GEHOuISVaw pic.twitter.com/CjhBTZEbwc — New York Post (@nypost) April 4, 2022

What did the woman who worked for the “city where you can say whatever you want” do wrong? She said whatever she wanted.

The shot, via the New York Post:

The Big Apple mom who crashed Mayor Eric Adams’ press conference Monday to blast him over his tot mask mandate was fired shortly afterward from her job at the city Law Department, The Post has learned. Daniela Jampel, who served as an assistant corporation counsel, learned she was canned less than an hour after she confronted a caught-off-guard and apparently annoyed Adams over when he would “unmask our toddlers.”

And the chaser:

Jampel had publicly challenged the mayor at an unrelated event on LGBTQ issues — as Adams stood in front of a podium banner that read, “Come to the city where you can say whatever you want.”

Florida should require Mayor Adams to add an “exceptions do apply” disclaimer at the end of the “come to the city where you can say whatever you want” ads they run in Florida.

Today, @NYCMayor held a press conference to beg Floridians to move to NYC, after half the city moved to Florida to escape covidian dictatorship. At the presser, a city employee (& mom) asked the mayor why NYC is still masking toddlers. She was promptly fired. Can’t make this up. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 5, 2022

Real-life has outdone parody these last couple of years.

On a day where Eric tells gays in Florida to move to NYC where they can have free speech he turns around & terminates a city worker who questioned him about why children have to wear masks in school. Free speech for everyone unless you criticize Adams in which case you get fired! — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) April 4, 2022

Ah, yes, #NewYorkCity, where you can say anything. As the NYC digital billboard (available only in Florida) says "Come to the city where you can say whatever you want." https://t.co/GS1s2TH0Im — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) April 5, 2022

Irony can be so ironic sometimes!

