On Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city would be paying to run ads in Florida encouraging residents there who are unhappy with what Democrats (and the media) have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law (it’s actually called the Parental Rights in Education” law and the word “gay” appears nowhere in the legislation) to move to New York.

The NYC mayor’s office encouraged Floridians to “come to the city where you can say whatever you want”:

As it turns out, according to the New York Post, you can’t exactly say whatever you want in NYC — especially if it challenges a mayoral edict:

What did the woman who worked for the “city where you can say whatever you want” do wrong? She said whatever she wanted.

The shot, via the New York Post:

The Big Apple mom who crashed Mayor Eric Adams’ press conference Monday to blast him over his tot mask mandate was fired shortly afterward from her job at the city Law Department, The Post has learned.

Daniela Jampel, who served as an assistant corporation counsel, learned she was canned less than an hour after she confronted a caught-off-guard and apparently annoyed Adams over when he would “unmask our toddlers.”

And the chaser:

Jampel had publicly challenged the mayor at an unrelated event on LGBTQ issues — as Adams stood in front of a podium banner that read, “Come to the city where you can say whatever you want.”

Florida should require Mayor Adams to add an “exceptions do apply” disclaimer at the end of the “come to the city where you can say whatever you want” ads they run in Florida.

Real-life has outdone parody these last couple of years.

Irony can be so ironic sometimes!

