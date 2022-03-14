Eric Adams has been the mayor of New York City now for just over three months and the media’s reporting how he’s continuing to up his social media game:

Mayor Adams also made the big announcement:

Meanwhile, Stephen L. Miller — aka @RedSteeze — helpfully points out something that many are trying to distract from:

If the New York City mayor’s last name were, say, “Trump,” there might be some more intense media focus of the crime problem in the Big Apple.

Adams is also focused on encouraging New Yorkers to eat a “plant-based centered diet.”

