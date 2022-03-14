Eric Adams has been the mayor of New York City now for just over three months and the media’s reporting how he’s continuing to up his social media game:

Eric Adams joins Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/O5g5ebBG8O — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 14, 2022

Mayor Eric Adams’ first TikTok shows him drinking a smoothie and listening to Beyoncé https://t.co/aG9zu63TRh — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) March 14, 2022

Mayor Adams also made the big announcement:

Good morning, New York City! We’re officially live on @tiktok_us. Follow along for the fun: https://t.co/6zvvBJjwkO — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Stephen L. Miller — aka @RedSteeze — helpfully points out something that many are trying to distract from:

Eric Adams entire strategy right now is to look like a fun and cool celebrity to the media so they won't pay attention to the city crumbling right behind them and it's working. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2022

If the New York City mayor’s last name were, say, “Trump,” there might be some more intense media focus of the crime problem in the Big Apple.

New York City is so screwed. After two de Blasio terms, they really needed another Giuliani. https://t.co/VWcnjjyJeA — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 14, 2022

New York City suuuuure can pick 'em! — Wisconsin Trev (@2_the_Republic) March 14, 2022

Adams is also focused on encouraging New Yorkers to eat a “plant-based centered diet.”

***

