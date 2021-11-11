One someone tells you who they are, believe them

Hank Newsome, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, said “There will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed” after his meeting with incoming NYC Mayor Eric Adams went off the rails over Adams’ plan to reinstate NYPD anti-crime units:

Good luck, New York City:

Trending

And he compared the NYPD to the Gestapo:

Newsome tweeted this morning that the news accounts were leaving some things out, like how free plant-based meals will stop crime. Or something:

Yeah, that will work.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BLMEric Adams

Recommended Twitchy Video