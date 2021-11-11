One someone tells you who they are, believe them

Hank Newsome, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, said “There will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed” after his meeting with incoming NYC Mayor Eric Adams went off the rails over Adams’ plan to reinstate NYPD anti-crime units:

Incoming mayor ⁦@ericadamsfornyc⁩ promises to fight crime and rising murder rates by bringing back anti-crime unit. In response, NY BLM leader threatens violence: “There will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed.https://t.co/4SNvHBFUP2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 11, 2021

Good luck, New York City:

NEW: BLM leaders are threatening "riots" after getting into a shouting match with Eric Adams today over policing. "If he thinks that they’re going to go back to the old ways of policing…there will be riots," @IamHawkNewsome said after meeting w/ Adams. https://t.co/BKFsOXAd8B — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) November 11, 2021

And he compared the NYPD to the Gestapo:

Black Lives Matter activists threaten 'riots' and 'bloodshed' if Mayor-elect Eric Adams reinstates NYPD anti-crime units. Hawk Newsome of BLM :“So there is no way that he is going to let some Gestapo come in here and harm our people,”

https://t.co/E9szAHjt1W — Five Lucky Fingers (@5luckyfingers) November 11, 2021

Newsome tweeted this morning that the news accounts were leaving some things out, like how free plant-based meals will stop crime. Or something:

The news won’t tell you this was covered in our meeting w/Mayor Elect Eric Adams. 1. We laid out a wholistic approach to stoping crime. 2. We explained that the answer to violence is opportunity & ending poverty. Not Police. 3. Our people need healthy free plant based meals. — HAWK NEWSOME (@IamHawkNewsome) November 11, 2021

Yeah, that will work.

***

