As we told you yesterday, President Biden’s visit to New York City included a meeting with Mayor Eric Adams and another demonstration that Biden doesn’t know what he’s talking about when it comes to the topic of guns (or many other things for that matter).

Around the time of Biden’s visit, Adams said that he’s been given a nickname that he seems proud of:

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: "There is a reason they call me the Biden of Brooklyn." pic.twitter.com/ifi5mRCrMm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 3, 2022

Wait, that’s considered a compliment in NYC?

Really? Not the compliment you think it is, @ericadamsfornyc — Rosy (@LuckyOptimist) February 3, 2022

Imagine thinking this is a flex. https://t.co/H6QPPR99Dt — Clifton Duncan: Anti-Covidian. (@cliftonaduncan) February 4, 2022

Is that Adams’ way of saying he’s probably going to end up with an approval rating in the 30s?

Is that a reference to the 1994 Crime Bill? — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) February 4, 2022

Being called the Biden of anything may be considered a slur these days. — Michael Fidanza (@nmbr1son) February 4, 2022

Lets Go Brooklyn Brandon — Duthsty Rhothdes (@bucksrq) February 3, 2022

Who’s gonna tell him. https://t.co/rP5R0Ushr2 — Kween Josie of all the Liberty (@KweenJosie) February 4, 2022

Nobody calls him that and why on earth would you tell anyone if they did https://t.co/Q5lxdiFjG5 — Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) February 4, 2022

I don't think that means the thing you think it means… lol. https://t.co/po9BovTPbR — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) February 4, 2022

🤦‍♂️this guy is going to be 100 worse than De Blasio.

He's that bad. https://t.co/dM4zAuOE0O — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 4, 2022

Stay tuned.

