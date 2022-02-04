As we told you yesterday, President Biden’s visit to New York City included a meeting with Mayor Eric Adams and another demonstration that Biden doesn’t know what he’s talking about when it comes to the topic of guns (or many other things for that matter).

Around the time of Biden’s visit, Adams said that he’s been given a nickname that he seems proud of:

Wait, that’s considered a compliment in NYC?

Trending

Is that Adams’ way of saying he’s probably going to end up with an approval rating in the 30s?

Stay tuned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BrooklynEric AdamsJoe BidenNew York City

Recommended Twitchy Video