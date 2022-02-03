Sorry, guys, but it sounds like Joe Biden is talking about guns and the Second Amendment and stuff:

Lots more good stuff where that came from:

Remember when he took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States? That was fun.

Wanna hear something outrageous, Joe? These remarks delivered prior to the above ones definitely fit the bill:

Listen:

Trending

Quick note:

We appreciate the clarification, Jeryl, because accuracy matters. Too bad for Biden that it doesn’t really do him any favors.

Not last time we checked, no. But then our brains haven’t completely melted and seeped out through our ear holes.

Welp.

Waiting for CNN fact check? We recommend you don’t hold your breath.

We will give props to WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler, though:

So at least someone in the media is awake.

These days, we have to take what we can get.

Anyway:

We’re sure you will, Dana. Joe Biden is a bottomless barrel of historical illiteracy.

No kidding.

In any event:

Same.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cannoncannonsConstitutiongun rightsgunsJoe BidenSecond Amendment

Recommended Twitchy Video