Sorry, guys, but it sounds like Joe Biden is talking about guns and the Second Amendment and stuff:

BIDEN: A Glock with a 40 round magazine is a "weapon of war." pic.twitter.com/gwixWnMhlS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2022

Lots more good stuff where that came from:

Biden targets law-abiding gun owners, saying "there's NO amendment that's absolute!" pic.twitter.com/EOeMvINhEA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 3, 2022

Remember when he took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States? That was fun.

BIDEN: Gun manufacturers are "the only industry in America that is exempted from being sued, and I find it to be outrageous." pic.twitter.com/T9LU7hQLP0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2022

Wanna hear something outrageous, Joe? These remarks delivered prior to the above ones definitely fit the bill:

“You couldn’t buy a cannon when this amendment was passed” says Joe Biden about the Second Amendment. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 3, 2022

Listen:

BIDEN: "This doesn't doesn't violate anybody's Second Amendment right…You couldn't buy a cannon when this amendment was passed. There's no reason why you shouldn't be able to buy certain assault weapons." pic.twitter.com/M7hoVi84UQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2022

Quick note:

he actually says "why you *should* be able to buy certain assault weapons." — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 3, 2022

We appreciate the clarification, Jeryl, because accuracy matters. Too bad for Biden that it doesn’t really do him any favors.

Honest question. Was there a law against buying/owning a cannon at the founding? Federal or state? https://t.co/sj1ftFwsBP — Casey MattOX AND LAMB KEPT TIME PA RUM PUM PUM PUM (@CaseyMattox_) February 3, 2022

Not last time we checked, no. But then our brains haven’t completely melted and seeped out through our ear holes.

Literally you could https://t.co/rlAuG021ak — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 3, 2022

Of course you could buy a cannon in 1789. — Ed Sharrow, Author (@RishiEdSharrow) February 3, 2022

Welp.

"You couldn't buy a cannon when this amendment was passed," says Joe Biden on the second amendment. "And so no reason why you should be able to buy certain assault weapons."

Awaiting CNN fact check on claim. pic.twitter.com/x9vSFJ9PVt — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 3, 2022

Waiting for CNN fact check? We recommend you don’t hold your breath.

We will give props to WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler, though:

Last June, this same claim earned Four Pinocchios: "We have no idea where he conjured up this notion about a ban on cannon ownership in the early days of the Republic, but he needs to stop making this claim." https://t.co/zi2g4SdNj3 https://t.co/llakVPlKMQ — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 3, 2022

So at least someone in the media is awake.

Interesting choice on how they want to express this: "We have no idea where he conjured up this notion," brings imagery of magic, imagination, illogic, pretend…poor thinking skills? https://t.co/cHrQqcDdvF — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 3, 2022

These days, we have to take what we can get.

Anyway:

The president likes to make this claim a lot, but it's false. He went on to falsely claim the gun industry can't be sued at all and is the only industry that enjoys federal liability protection. That's another false claim he makes a lot. https://t.co/6YBzyrdhuY — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 3, 2022

Biden is historically illiterate. Washington sourced privately-owned cannons for the War of Independence. Even the pilgrims brought their own civilian-owned cannons with them on the Mayflower. I'll have more on this soon. https://t.co/oOyufn3My5 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 3, 2022

We’re sure you will, Dana. Joe Biden is a bottomless barrel of historical illiteracy.

Biden gaslights every time he talks. Invents the most bizarre untrue stories out of whole cloth. Some of which he has lied about for years. And the press rarely says anything about it. It's exhausting. (Yes you could own a cannon, Joe). #cannon https://t.co/pB0QaadAb0 — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) February 3, 2022

He doesn’t even try to pretend he knows what he’s talking about because the facts don’t matter. https://t.co/MZZcpecF2h — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 3, 2022

Biden should start plagiarizing again because then at least he would get his facts right. https://t.co/cFanr7rxKs — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 3, 2022

No kidding.

In any event:

Now I want to buy a cannon. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) February 3, 2022

Same.

Recommended Twitchy Video