The Parental Rights in Education law, which Dems and the media dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill even though that word appears nowhere in the legislation, has caused New York City Mayor Eric Adams to launch an ad campaign in Florida. The ads are encouraging Floridians to leave the Sunshine State and move to New York (good luck with that).

Meanwhile, at today’s White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked President Biden’s MSNBC-bound spokesperson Jen Psaki an age-related question about the law. As you’ll see here, Psaki was in a rush to completely avoid answering the question:

DOOCY: "At what age does the White House think that students should be taught about sexual orientation and gender identity?" PSAKI: "This law…is politicians in Florida propagating misinformed, hateful policies that do absolutely nothing to address the real issues." pic.twitter.com/bgdKLafk1M — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2022

Hopefully nobody got run over during Psaki’s quick dodges to the actual question.

So no real answer then…. — Some Call Me….Tim? (@TimothyRyans) April 4, 2022

Not at all, which can be easily translated:

Translation: Start at 5 years old. https://t.co/4H3BsR30MR — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 4, 2022

Psaki asked Doocy, “do you have examples of schools in Florida that are teaching kindergarteners about sex education?”

If sex and gender identity issues aren’t being discussed with kids that age, then what are the Democrats freaking out about?

Just answer the question. https://t.co/fuFD1owbvM — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) April 4, 2022

Narrator: But there was no way she was going to answer the question.

She'll fit right in at msnbc. https://t.co/9TKRg4SEez — Without one plea✝️✡️ (@graces_wretch) April 4, 2022

She sure will.

Please let the Dept of Education challenge the law in court, that would be the best thing democrats could do to ensure they look like idiots and groomers. https://t.co/0z5jZc6KpL — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 4, 2022

Yes, make them explain their opposition in a court where they won’t be able to hide behind their bogus narratives.

