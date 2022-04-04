The Parental Rights in Education law, which Dems and the media dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill even though that word appears nowhere in the legislation, has caused New York City Mayor Eric Adams to launch an ad campaign in Florida. The ads are encouraging Floridians to leave the Sunshine State and move to New York (good luck with that).

Meanwhile, at today’s White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked President Biden’s MSNBC-bound spokesperson Jen Psaki an age-related question about the law. As you’ll see here, Psaki was in a rush to completely avoid answering the question:

Hopefully nobody got run over during Psaki’s quick dodges to the actual question.

Not at all, which can be easily translated:

Psaki asked Doocy, “do you have examples of schools in Florida that are teaching kindergarteners about sex education?”

If sex and gender identity issues aren’t being discussed with kids that age, then what are the Democrats freaking out about?

Narrator: But there was no way she was going to answer the question.

She sure will.

Yes, make them explain their opposition in a court where they won’t be able to hide behind their bogus narratives.

