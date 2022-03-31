Today the White House announced their plan to release a million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve every day for the next six months. President Biden then spoke and demonstrated why it’s too bad we can’t harness the power of gaslighting. Biden of course continued the pitiful attempt to push a “Putin’s price hikes” talking point while also blaming oil companies for not doing their part. Biden also said that consumers could save an average of $80 a month on gas if they’d just take on a car payment of several hundred dollars a month after buying an electric car. Apparently this administration really hopes everybody sucks at math.

Later in the day, Biden economic adviser Brian Deese made it abundantly clear that this administration has no interest in cheaper fuel costs for Americans:

There it is. The Biden administration admits that "the circumstances in global oil markets…provide the clearest possible signal why the United States needs to do everything it can…to reduce and eliminate our dependence on on fossil fuels." pic.twitter.com/5gDLSj8Lks — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2022

Katie Pavlich knows what’s going on:

The pain is the point. https://t.co/RPAbGsOxm5 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 31, 2022

These Democrats want us in economic misery. Why? Because they care so much about ordinary Americans!

While mentioning that they’re asking Iran and Venezuela for oil in the same press briefing https://t.co/r7L15kL1JD — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) March 31, 2022

More proof that higher gas prices are intentional… https://t.co/m114JrjW1b — GREG🇺🇸🍺🏈 (@pegreg1992) March 31, 2022

This is nonsensical. We have sufficient DOMESTIC oil reserves to last us 300 years, independent of "global oil markets." https://t.co/e1i2fD4HmQ — Brent Jensen (@Allouchsit) March 31, 2022

But cLiMatE ChANgE or something.

A dependence created by these hucksters. The US wouldn’t have to buy foreign oil and President Trump’s policies proved it. https://t.co/F1wGL96mEu — James T (@Audioear) March 31, 2022

And yet they just don’t care.

