The Biden administration is super stoked to announce that, after careful consideration, they’ve decided that the key to navigating the energy crisis is twofold: blame everyone but themselves (as per usual) and tap once again into our strategic oil reserve.
NOW – Biden announces the largest release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/fMfc7YFvrF
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 31, 2022
Wow! Amazing!
This moron is drastically reducing our supply without any means to replace it. https://t.co/S2qtERd1aP
— BraveHeart (@Braveheart_USA) March 31, 2022
Hey, you may find that disturbing and ominous, but for what it’s worth, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is feeling pretty excited about it:
HISTORIChttps://t.co/HzotyIIlcR
— Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) March 31, 2022
HISTORIC. It is indeed historic, Ron. Way to find that silver lining! No wonder Joe hired you.
HISTORIC https://t.co/sQdUuTy0vm pic.twitter.com/nHPUDuXNMh
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 31, 2022
I legit can’t believe this is a real tweet lol https://t.co/aRHI3Q0cNN
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 31, 2022
It’s too stupid to not be real.
You guys are actually bragging about having to release record amounts of oil from the strategic reserves. https://t.co/ihnwkaZitd
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2022
“WE F**KED UP MORE THAN ANYBODY IN HISTORY!” https://t.co/aRHI3Q0cNN
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 31, 2022
The really crazy part is that a lot of Democratic apologists and sycophants will see Ron Klain’s tweet and be busting out the Champagne and caviar to celebrate.
i don't think this is the win you seem to think it is
— John Buffington III (@RaoulDukeHST) March 31, 2022
Nonsense. All the Biden administration does is win.
Seriously, Joe Biden just can’t seem to stop making history!
Not the first time, won’t be the last. https://t.co/GfnafiFYyV pic.twitter.com/hsGT2Gt0hz
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 31, 2022
Can’t wait to find out what his next historic achievement will be.