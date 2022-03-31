The Biden administration is super stoked to announce that, after careful consideration, they’ve decided that the key to navigating the energy crisis is twofold: blame everyone but themselves (as per usual) and tap once again into our strategic oil reserve.

NOW – Biden announces the largest release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/fMfc7YFvrF — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 31, 2022

Wow! Amazing!

This moron is drastically reducing our supply without any means to replace it. https://t.co/S2qtERd1aP — BraveHeart (@Braveheart_USA) March 31, 2022

Hey, you may find that disturbing and ominous, but for what it’s worth, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is feeling pretty excited about it:

HISTORIC. It is indeed historic, Ron. Way to find that silver lining! No wonder Joe hired you.

I legit can’t believe this is a real tweet lol https://t.co/aRHI3Q0cNN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 31, 2022

It’s too stupid to not be real.

You guys are actually bragging about having to release record amounts of oil from the strategic reserves. https://t.co/ihnwkaZitd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2022

“WE F**KED UP MORE THAN ANYBODY IN HISTORY!” https://t.co/aRHI3Q0cNN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 31, 2022

The really crazy part is that a lot of Democratic apologists and sycophants will see Ron Klain’s tweet and be busting out the Champagne and caviar to celebrate.

i don't think this is the win you seem to think it is — John Buffington III (@RaoulDukeHST) March 31, 2022

Nonsense. All the Biden administration does is win.

Seriously, Joe Biden just can’t seem to stop making history!

Can’t wait to find out what his next historic achievement will be.

