Earlier this year the Biden administration claimed they were combatting high gas prices by releasing 30 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic reserve.

The political hit this administration is taking over high gas prices will transfer to Democrats in the midterm elections. So what will Biden do? Put their “clean energy” agenda on hold and call for more domestic production? Of course not. Instead, the White House is reportedly setting its sights on the strategic reserve yet again, except this time they might go even bigger:

“Over several months” leading up to the midterm elections.

Update: Aaaand it’s happening:

That’s what passes off as an energy policy to the Biden administration.

Yeah, that’s a problem.

Is there a sign on the reserve that says “tap in case of approval rating disaster”?

“Absolutely moronic” quite nicely sums up what this administration tries to pass off as an energy policy.

“What could possibly go wrong” indeed.

