Earlier this year the Biden administration claimed they were combatting high gas prices by releasing 30 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic reserve.

The political hit this administration is taking over high gas prices will transfer to Democrats in the midterm elections. So what will Biden do? Put their “clean energy” agenda on hold and call for more domestic production? Of course not. Instead, the White House is reportedly setting its sights on the strategic reserve yet again, except this time they might go even bigger:

The Biden administration is considering releasing up to 180 million barrels of oil over several months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, sources said, as the White House tries to lower fuel prices https://t.co/242586tAQ1 pic.twitter.com/i15gTFq4T2 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 31, 2022

“Over several months” leading up to the midterm elections.

If the U.S. goes through with releasing 180 million barrel release of crude, that'll amount to nearly one third of the nation's strategic petroleum reserve. pic.twitter.com/MCS49F2gVR — Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) March 31, 2022

Update: Aaaand it’s happening:

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: Biden orders release of 1M barrels of oil per day from strategic reserve for 6 months to bring down prices. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 31, 2022

That’s what passes off as an energy policy to the Biden administration.

We're at Defcon 2 and he keeps releasing oil from the strategic reserve to lower prices by a third of a penny. https://t.co/DVz2uPc1dR — Foster (@foster_type) March 31, 2022

Yeah, that’s a problem.

Draining our oil reserves is an insanely stupid idea when the world appears to be giving the "it's 2 a.m. and the WWIII chick at the end of the bar looks great" kind of a vibe. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 31, 2022

The "strategic" in "strategic oil reserves" apparently refers to trying to boost Democrat poll numbers. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) March 31, 2022

Is there a sign on the reserve that says “tap in case of approval rating disaster”?

Not sure that the creators of the reserve intended it to be used to blunt political fall out from rising gas prices related to bad policy decisions. https://t.co/R7B6T1g80a — Dennis Logue (@DennisLogue) March 31, 2022

“Absolutely moronic” quite nicely sums up what this administration tries to pass off as an energy policy.

This is sickening. "Strategic" in Strategic Petroleum Reserve means in case of emergency, not to manipulate gas prices to sway elections as political strategy. I ask that you look at this chart & digest the timeline before concluding. https://t.co/hBC8OiuF8C — BarleyPop (@PilbeanMike) March 31, 2022

And we can't even re-stock it because Biden won't allow US oil production https://t.co/CRFMqJe2tH — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) March 31, 2022

This numbing inept fool has is teetering on WWIII, and is using up the emergency supply bc of his inept policies. What could go wrong? https://t.co/OgTPiFxYLP — Karen, but not a Karen (@KPBeachGirl) March 31, 2022

“What could possibly go wrong” indeed.

***

