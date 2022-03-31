President Joe Biden knows that it’s getting more and more difficult to convince Americans that inflation isn’t transitory and that gas prices aren’t going to keep increasing until no one can afford to drive to the grocery store to buy groceries they can’t afford.

Tune in as I deliver remarks on my Administration’s actions to reduce the impact of Putin’s price hike on energy prices and lower gas prices at the pump for American families. https://t.co/bOJwkHqLxR — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

What do you do when everyone knows you’re full of crap? You turn the gaslight up to 11, of course.

Joe Biden kicks off gas speech noting "the cost here at home" from Putin's war in Ukraine and gas prices. "I'm always going to be honest with the American people” about “Putin’s Price Hike” “I know how much it hurts.” pic.twitter.com/iqXSRTUV1q — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 31, 2022

Do you know how much it hurts, Joe? Do you? Because we find that very difficult to believe. If you did know how much it hurts, you’d stop dodging blame and accept your part in it. And you’d stop pushing for policies that will absolutely make this crisis much, much worse.

Biden says "I'm gonna always be honest with the American people" before blaming the pandemic and Putin for soaring gas prices. pic.twitter.com/nkhonzi4UX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2022

Joe Biden has never been honest with the American people. Not once. Not intentionally, anyway. Our best bet at getting the truth from him is when he slips up and forgets the lie he’s supposed to tell us.

Joe Biden also blames COVID-19 and his booming economy for the high cost of gas. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 31, 2022

Ah, yes. The COVID pandemic. Hello, old friend. You and Vladimir Putin have a lot to talk about, what with being the two roots of high gas prices.

BIDEN: "The problem we're facing with gas prices has two roots. First, the pandemic…the second root is Vladimir Putin." pic.twitter.com/Xcjc5SxtL0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2022

Good Lord, this guy.

This isn't a lie. This is TWO lies. https://t.co/49PwXcHF4j — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 31, 2022

He thinks we’re stupid … and apparently also rich enough to be able to afford to buy an electric vehicle like it’s nothing:

Joe Biden boasts that drivers can save $80 a month if they just buy an electric car. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 31, 2022

Come on, peasants! Surely you can scrape enough together for a base-model Tesla.

The average price for an electric car is $56,437. So you’d make your money back after 705 months. That’s over 58 years. https://t.co/htbVnitioA — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 31, 2022

just drop $60,000 on a new car and you could save $80/mo it's not that hard. https://t.co/G6eDFH1XSf — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 31, 2022

Abigail, you’re not considering the money that you’ll save when Joe Biden lowers gas prices anywhere from 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon:

“That’s a really important question” says Joe Biden when asked how much and when gas prices will come down. “How far down I don’t think anyone can tell.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 31, 2022

BIDEN: Gas prices "will come down, and it could come down fairly significantly. It could come down the better part of, you know, anything from 10 cents to 35 cents…" pic.twitter.com/z7WytASlD0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2022

With all the savings you’ll have from that, you’ll be able to afford that EV in no time.

In the meantime, it looks like it’s gonna be up to the oil companies to get us out of this:

"This is the time to step up," Joe Biden says, urging oil companies to produce more oil and fulfill their patriotic duty — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 31, 2022

What’s stopping the oil companies from doing their patriotic duty and lowering gas prices? Nothing, according to Joe Biden:

Joe Biden says that there's "nothing standing in their way" when discussing oil companies increasing domestic energy production. pic.twitter.com/PBwsfhwLc3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2022

Except, of course, for the Biden administration and the Democratic Party.

President Biden is urging Congress to impose fees on oil and gas companies that lease public lands but aren’t producing, as he announces the release of 1 million oil barrels per day for six months. "Families can't afford to let companies sit on their hands." pic.twitter.com/XfaLqFBVc7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 31, 2022

Families can’t afford food and gas because the Biden administration is sitting on the oil companies’ hands.

Wait… they pay to lease the land and NOT drill ( which, I am pretty sure the left WANTS) and now you want to fine them because they are not drilling? Yeesh. https://t.co/I0angHfBn0 — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) March 31, 2022

All this makes perfect sense to the Biden administration and the Democratic Party and all of their shameless apologists. But to the rest of us, it’s insanity. Just pure insanity.

BIDEN: "Ultimately, we and the whole world need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels altogether." pic.twitter.com/AFgRvYhPJi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2022

It’s simultaneously crazy and not at all surprising that Joe Biden is asking for commitment from the industries he’s spent all this time demonizing.

PICTURED: The root cause of high gas prices. pic.twitter.com/JEJnnpKEZ1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2022

***

Related:

Nancy Pelosi’s latest comments on high gas prices make it clear that Dems are hellbent on running us into the ground [videos]

Recommended Twitchy Video