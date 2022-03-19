The New York Post contacted former senior intelligence officials who signed a 2020 letter saying stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop were likely part of a “disinformation” campaign, and not surprisingly none were apologetic and some even doubled down.

Nick Short and Richard Grenell know what the whole point of the letter was:

Here are the names of the 50 intel officials who signed a letter saying Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation." As @RichardGrenell has pointed out, none of these officials had a single piece of raw intel indicating it was disinformation. They made it up to help Biden. pic.twitter.com/l8rRXuDW1L — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) March 19, 2022

These people manipulated intelligence for partisan political gain. https://t.co/aNnUnBRRUj — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 19, 2022

And yet there are still people who mock anybody who suggests the existence of an activist “Deep State.”

"It is high time that Russia stops interfering in our democracy," claim the 50 intel frauds in the conclusion to their letter. https://t.co/Ei9ahoCkje — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) March 19, 2022

IMO: It is high time that R̶u̶s̶s̶i̶a̶ our intel officials stop interfering in our elections under the pretext that "Russia is interfering in our democracy." — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) March 19, 2022

The “election interference” accusations coming from the Left were 100 percent pure projection.

Grenell, former acting DNI under Donald Trump, isn’t about to let this go away like Dems and much of the media would like:

Hey @samstein…Politico pushed this story first. @NatashaBertrand was at Politico when she regurgitated fake news to manipulate the 2020 election. You have a responsibility to follow this story. https://t.co/FHRKJQjeTc — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 19, 2022

Are any of these people serving on intelligence boards? Corporate boards? They interfered with the 2020 election. https://t.co/sE2NDWaiZa — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 19, 2022

.@RichardGrenell: "They should be hauled in front of the Senate, as soon as the Republicans take over, and they should have to explain why they did this. What was the information that they had where they said don't look at Hunter Biden's laptop three weeks before an election?" pic.twitter.com/wLuuWH3tYE — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 18, 2022

There are a few more reasons to get to the polls and create a red wave this November.

This should disqualify all of them for any future public office or government position — John Foley ⚾ (@johnnycowbell) March 19, 2022

What it won’t disqualify them from is positions as “expert” analysts on MSNBC, CNN and other outlets.

***

Related:

Richard Grenell shares a flashback featuring CNN’s Christiane Amanpour going FULL #Journalism to sidestep the Hunter Biden story

Dodge-a-Palooza! Jen Psaki peppered with questions about Hunter Biden’s business dealings

Miranda Devine DRAGS every single signee of dishonest election eve letter claiming Hunter Biden’s emails were ‘classic earmarks of Russian disinformation

Recommended Twitchy Video