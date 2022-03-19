The New York Post contacted former senior intelligence officials who signed a 2020 letter saying stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop were likely part of a “disinformation” campaign, and not surprisingly none were apologetic and some even doubled down.

Nick Short and Richard Grenell know what the whole point of the letter was:

And yet there are still people who mock anybody who suggests the existence of an activist “Deep State.”

The “election interference” accusations coming from the Left were 100 percent pure projection.

Grenell, former acting DNI under Donald Trump, isn’t about to let this go away like Dems and much of the media would like:

There are a few more reasons to get to the polls and create a red wave this November.

What it won’t disqualify them from is positions as “expert” analysts on MSNBC, CNN and other outlets.

