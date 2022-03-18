A New York Times story yesterday contained some tidbits about Hunter Biden and then-candidate Joe Biden that were written off as “disinformation” ahead of the 2020 presidential election:

People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation. In some of the emails, Mr. Biden displayed a familiarity with FARA, and a desire to avoid triggering it. In one email to Mr. Archer in April 2014, Mr. Biden outlined his vision for working with Burisma. In the email, Hunter Biden indicated that the forthcoming announcement of a trip to Ukraine by Vice President Biden — who is referred to in the email as “my guy,” but not by name — should “be characterized as part of our advice and thinking — but what he will say and do is out of our hands.”

At today’s briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked quite a bit about Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and conflicts of interest and she dodged the questions as best she could:

Psaki sweats as she gets grilled with question after question about Hunter Biden's business dealings and concerns about conflict of interest. pic.twitter.com/SjhBw9xjOC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 18, 2022

Psaki’s non-answer included the following that we’re used to hearing: “He’s [Hunter Biden] a private citizen, he doesn’t work for the government, I’d point you to his representatives.”

I wonder if Jen Psaki has enough integrity to look into those issues on her own or will just be a spokesperson? https://t.co/TBVVr5DEh4 — J.C.Mills (@maroongold) March 18, 2022

Psaki knows her job is to bury the truth, not help point it out.

she’s drinking sake before her conferences — Lord Acclivitous ⚡️ (@LordAcclivitous) March 18, 2022

Psaki sake?

You could tell from the video that Psaki wished the media fully had Biden’s back so she could just say this:

Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say https://t.co/zRdHxTxVsl — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 20, 2020

Fast forward to today, and if this were Trump the media would be constantly reporting “the walls are closing in!”

