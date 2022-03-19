Ahead of the presidential election in 2020, Democrats and the media (again, pardon the redundancy) were citing a Politico story about a letter that was signed by dozens of former US officials who suggested that stories about Hunter Biden and the “big guy” were part of a Russian disinformation campaign. That gave people such as Jen Psaki something to use to shoot down those stories:

Yesterday the New York Post hammered those who dismissed the Hunter Biden’s laptop story as disinformation. The paper also sought comment from the former intel officials to see if any were apologetic because, ironically, they were the ones peddling disinformation. As Miranda Devine notes, you probably won’t be surprised by what happened next:

That was their story and they’re sticking to it.

And then of course there’s Rep. Adam Schiff:

Some of them would never admit to being wrong about this because they’d risk losing their contracts with MSNBC, CNN and other outlets.

Yesterday, Sen. Ted Cruz said that Leslie Stahl laughing off Trump’s 2020 claim about a Biden family “scandal” warranted an apology from “60 Minutes.” That apology will come around the same time the above former intel officials apologize, which is likely never.

