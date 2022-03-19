Ahead of the presidential election in 2020, Democrats and the media (again, pardon the redundancy) were citing a Politico story about a letter that was signed by dozens of former US officials who suggested that stories about Hunter Biden and the “big guy” were part of a Russian disinformation campaign. That gave people such as Jen Psaki something to use to shoot down those stories:

Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say https://t.co/zRdHxTxVsl — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 20, 2020

Yesterday the New York Post hammered those who dismissed the Hunter Biden’s laptop story as disinformation. The paper also sought comment from the former intel officials to see if any were apologetic because, ironically, they were the ones peddling disinformation. As Miranda Devine notes, you probably won’t be surprised by what happened next:

Spies who lie: The @nypost contacted the senior ex-intelligence officials who signed the shameful 2020 letter declaring Hunter Biden’s laptop and its emails we ran were Russian disinformation. Not one apologized. Most refused to comment. A few like James Clapper doubled down pic.twitter.com/EVYBXun02K — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 19, 2022

That was their story and they’re sticking to it.

Link to the story below. What a cowardly bunch. https://t.co/Nesjl08gKA — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 19, 2022

And then of course there’s Rep. Adam Schiff:

Don’t forget Democrat henchman Adam Schiff, chairman of the powerful House Intelligence Committee who falsely claimed @nypost reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop was a Russian “smear from the Kremlin.” https://t.co/uuRWTnXigw — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 19, 2022

Some of them would never admit to being wrong about this because they’d risk losing their contracts with MSNBC, CNN and other outlets.

Siri: “What do you call the antithesis of Patriot?” https://t.co/jQFGcHmRPP — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) March 19, 2022

How does the FBI and CIA recover from the last 6 years of corruption? https://t.co/c6dln4dlUk — Joey 🇺🇸 (@JoJo_C11) March 19, 2022

Yesterday, Sen. Ted Cruz said that Leslie Stahl laughing off Trump’s 2020 claim about a Biden family “scandal” warranted an apology from “60 Minutes.” That apology will come around the same time the above former intel officials apologize, which is likely never.

