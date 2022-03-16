The Biden administration is desperate for an economic brag as Biden’s approval rating remains steady in the low 40s, according to the RCP average. Needing an economic win means trying to sell “historic” news such as this:

Last year, the deficit dropped for the first time since 2015 — it fell by $360 billion. And this year, it’s on track to drop by more than $1 trillion. After four years in a row of increasing deficits, we’re on track to see the largest-ever decline in history. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 15, 2022

As usual, the White House isn’t mentioning a lot of things while hoping everybody’s stupid.

Bingo!

This is epic gaslighting. Virtually very bill signed by President Biden has *increased* deficits. The deficit fell only because the 2020 pandemic spending expired as scheduled. Biden had nothing to do with that. https://t.co/uydwJ71iYd — Brian Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@Brian_Riedl) March 16, 2022

And the 2022 deficit is still projected to be only the 3rd trillion-dollar deficit ever (following the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021). Not exactly fiscal responsibility nirvana. — Brian Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@Brian_Riedl) March 16, 2022

Come on. Bragging about a reduction form a baseline that includes unprecedented emergency Covid spending is beyond ridiculous spin. https://t.co/64LJ6tnpLL — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) March 16, 2022

Biden’s basis for saying the deficit went down is fairly similar to his brags about “creating” jobs when in fact those were mostly jobs that were restored after shutdowns. In other words, artificial “job creation.”

This is such a misleading tweet by the White House. Yes the "deficit" dropped, but the national debt rose significantly… and it only dropped because the massive COVID stimulus and emergency spending dropped. He's taking credit for the expiration of spending under Trump. https://t.co/uwwCW6rDkz — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 16, 2022

yeah, because we are coming out of a pandemic, dummy, on top of your expensive agenda being stalled. https://t.co/gnjKD0A8Lq — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 16, 2022

The Biden White House will now keep repeating this until the media and others just instinctively parrot it themselves.

They took the same approach a few months ago when gas prices dropped a few cents a gallon.

You might run this crap by a bunch of vain tik tok influencers but it won't fly on us that know what is going on. https://t.co/tKWsXzCxui — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) March 16, 2022

No doubt the TikTok influencers will be briefed on this talking point (if they haven’t been already).

