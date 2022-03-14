According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 70 percent of Americans disapprove of President Biden’s performance on the issue of gas prices.

It’s obvious that polling on the issue is a problem for the Biden administration and Democrats in general, but the White House’s strategy remains to deny responsibility and point a finger at Putin:

These days the Biden White House is really hoping nobody remembers all the times he made it abundantly clear that high energy prices were all part of his plan.

This administration has no other choice but to keep the gaslighting coming and hope everybody will trust them instead of their lying eyes and ears.

Notice that now the White House has Biden saying “current spike” hoping it separates him from the price increase well before Putin invaded Ukraine.

Biden’s made it clear that every problem America faces from here on in is going to be blamed on Putin:

