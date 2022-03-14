According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 70 percent of Americans disapprove of President Biden’s performance on the issue of gas prices.

It’s obvious that polling on the issue is a problem for the Biden administration and Democrats in general, but the White House’s strategy remains to deny responsibility and point a finger at Putin:

BIDEN: "The current spike in gas prices is largely the fault of Vladimir Putin. It has nothing to do with the American Rescue Plan." pic.twitter.com/ESxPNrlA8L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2022

These days the Biden White House is really hoping nobody remembers all the times he made it abundantly clear that high energy prices were all part of his plan.

First it was COVID, then it was Russia, within two weeks he’ll have moved on to blaming inflation on Corn Pop. https://t.co/s0Oz5GsIsf — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 14, 2022

Gas prices have been increasing since long before Putin invaded Ukraine. No matter how many times Biden repeats this it will not become true. https://t.co/fI0Y81T2zX — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 14, 2022

This administration has no other choice but to keep the gaslighting coming and hope everybody will trust them instead of their lying eyes and ears.

Notice that now the White House has Biden saying “current spike” hoping it separates him from the price increase well before Putin invaded Ukraine.

Does he actually have a clue what he is saying? https://t.co/ayg5xMbONl pic.twitter.com/KlkzFiKWqL — __JDA__ (@__J_D_A__) March 14, 2022

Biden’s made it clear that every problem America faces from here on in is going to be blamed on Putin:

BIDEN: "Gasoline prices, home heating, oil prices are going to continue to go up because of these embargoes on Russian oil and other things that [Putin] has brought on." pic.twitter.com/6p54RLn4cZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2022

